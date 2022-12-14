Greetings from our little section of Hampshire County – I want to send wishes to each of the staff of the Hampshire Review office and all you faithful readers of our little column for a very Merry Christmas and the Best for 2023. This will be the last report for this year and hoping to be with you again in the New Year. Anyone wanting to share any news items, please give me a call or send a message on FB.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed Sunday evening having dinner with Perry and Amanda Twigg of Middletown, Va. and Rodger and Cindy Twigg of Augusta in honor of Amanda’s recent birthday.
