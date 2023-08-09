Once in a while I reach an oasis of sorts; a place where my mind and my spirit find peace and rest no matter how loud and ugly things get. So often, I let the angry, mean-spirited, violent noise get the best of me. That happens to so many good people out here trying to change things, trying to care about stuff that matters, trying to help build the world they wish to see out of the one that is.
Spend enough time in the thick of the fight and you become conditioned to it, poisoned by its cynicism and contempt, hardened by its continual cruelty.
Too many people can only function if they have a villain to war with, a cause to rail against, an evil to condemn. Even though in my Wesleyan tradition, one of my baptismal vows is to “fight against evil and injustice in whatever forms they present themselves.” It can be a wearisome fight.
More and more, I am trying to make sure that what and who I care deeply about drives and moves and fuels me. It allows me simplicity and clarity. And so I remind myself of what my baptism into Jesus Christ looks like for me:
I abhor racism and bigotry, so I strive to see and treat all people equally and individually.
I detest homophobia and transphobia, so I care for and support my LGBTQ brothers and sisters and their families and live life in their company.
I believe all people have the same inherent value, so I push back when that value is disregarded or disputed.
I believe no religious tradition has the market cornered on beauty and truth, so I advocate for all faith perspectives, not simply my own.
I believe fully in gender equality, so I do my best to advocate it personally and politically.
I find poverty detestable, so I look for ways to contribute to eliminating it in stories and systems.
I can’t stomach hatred in the name of Jesus, so as someone raised on Christianity, I try daily to reflect Christ’s love as well as I can as often as I can.
In short—I am learning to try and live (and love) offensively. I am trying not to be burdenedwith those who see me as an enemy. Their perceptions are formed from a distance anyway, and so I simply refuse to be defined by them. The more you know who you are, the less threatened you are when someone attacks you and the less interested you are in attacking back.
I am less and less concerned with convincing others to agree with me either.I simply speak my heart clearly and continually and unwaveringly, trusting that those whose hearts echo mine will come alongside me while those who disagree will still be forced to hear me and wrestle with their consciences.
I spend less and less time these days being baited into verbal public battles, as those rarely do anything for the dignity of either side. I do not feed those who thrive on confrontation as it takes my time and energy from those who need me; those who are so often forgotten, ignored, or drowned out by the din of social media shouting matches and endless culture wars.
More and more, I simply want to live to be the antidote to the things I find hurtful or damaging in the world, rather than arguing with those I believe are being hurtful or damaging. There are certainly times to identify dangers and to call out injustice, but those pale in comparison to the countless quiet, ordinary moments that simply require personal goodness in whatever way I can embody it.
This doesn’t mean I retire from the political process or give up my activism. It doesn’t mean I stop declaring with specificity what I will not abide. It just means I hold onto the burden at the heart of it all, which is people.
Friends, there will always be those whose medium is vitriol, whose currency is condemnation, whose agenda is provocation, but resist responding in kind because that only conforms you to their image.
Maybe you are like me, maybe you’re bloodied and weary of the fight. Maybe together we can find our second wind and discover a better path, one less mired in sarcasm, less defined by venom, and less toxic to touch.
Maybe we can help one another stay on that path, as paved with distractions as it is. This could be the beginning of a holy movement in the world.
This is the stuff real revolutions are made of. May you fight well. May you learn to love offensively.
Be gentle with yourself, dear reader, so you can be gentle with others.
