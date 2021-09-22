The Kyle Petty Charity Ride is coming to Seneca Rocks this week.
Petty is mounting a 1-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The 3-day event was created in response to postponing the larger Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America until Spring 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Petty’s annual ride came through Hampshire County 10 years ago.
Operating out of the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va., this week’s event will only include previous participants of the ride.
They will ride to a different destination each day — they rode to the national D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va., on Tuesday, Seneca Rocks today, and the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 23.
The 3-day ride will continue the group’s mission of raising funds and awareness for Victory Junction, dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.
To date, the Ride has raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.
