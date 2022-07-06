Milestones / Spotlights
WINCHESTER — Five Hampshire County residents graduated from Shenandoah University in the 2021-22 academic year.
Graduate degrees went to Josie Bauknecht of Capon Bridge with a Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis and Amber Campbell of High View with a Master of Science in Nursing.
Bachelor of Science degrees went to Trevor Shaffer of Augusta in biology, Kendra Kump of High View in nursing and Monica Werner of Augusta in biology.
In all, Shenandoah University had 1,204 graduates during the 2021-22 academic year, honored in a May 21 ceremony.
Established in 1875, Shenandoah University is a private university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. It has approximately 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in 6 different schools.
Everett earns A.D.’s list honors
WINCHESTER — Tristan Everett, of Purgitsville was named to Shenandoah University’s Athletic Director’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must have a semester GPA of at least 3.0. SU had 346 student-athletes earn Athletic Director’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester.
Hampshire residents on PSC President’s, Dean’s lists
KEYSER — Potomac State College had 26 students from Hampshire County on its President’s List and 28 on its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The 165 students on the President’s List had to carry 12 graded hours with a GPA of 3.7 or higher.
The Hampshire students on the President’s List are: Katie Alderman, Luke Alkire, Joshua Berryman, Misty Bodencak, Dylan Corbin, Allison Cowgill, Dennis Davis, Angela Fagga, Deidra Haines, Sharon Hallmark, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Brandon Judy, Laurel Keister, Averyanna Kennedy, Jeffrey Malcolm, Corbin McAllister, Nicole Mcmanamay, Alex Moore, Lucas Moreland, Samuel Moreland, Morgan Pyles, Emily Ratliff, Baxter Ritz, Lainee Selan and Abigail Tomana
The 219 students on Potomac State College’s Dean’s List had to carry 12 graded hours and a grade-point average of 3.0 to 3.69.
The Hampshire students on the Dean’s List are: Israel Arellano, Hannah Bradley, Karissa Collett, Mackenzie Corbin, Christopher Cowgill, Andrea Crawford, Mason Davis, Gracie Fields, Brian Haddix, John Huffman, Jadyn Judy, Harmony Keister, Matthew Kerns, Sarah Ladd, Brian Lowrie, Maria Olarte Rangel, Alexis Orndorff, Tayla Ours, Makenzie Park, Alexander Phillips, Michael Quasney, Austin Ramsay, Alexis Riggleman, Tyler Shanholtz, Mollie Shoemaker, Alexander Shumaker, Magdalene Slocum and Ryan Stinnette
Frostburg State honors 2 for academics
FROSTBURG, Md. — Two students from this area have been named to the Dean’s List at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.4.
The honorees are Raye Maguire of Paw Paw and Don Woodworth of Burlington, both with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA. o
