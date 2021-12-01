Focus on Faith
Forest Glen United Methodist Church, located on Green Spring Road, came into existence on Sept. 20, 1902, on land that was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Crounse.
The people of the community built the church.
Luther Hinkle and Jim Dennison hauled the logs to Dan’s Run to be sawed into lumber. The church was dedicated in 1906.
And so, down the dusty road they came on horseback, on foot and in buggies. The 1st organist, Mrs. Reese, who arrived by horse and buggy, used the hitching post that ran east and west at the top of the hill. Inside the church, a high, rounded ceiling with tongue-and-groove lumber ran all the way to the peak. Intricate woodwork, shoulder high, ran along both walls and both ends of the sanctuary.
The pews made of very wide boards were painted white. There were 3 rows of pews with the middle being shorter to accommodate the potbelly stove. Men occupied the pews on the left, while the women, in their fancy bonnets, filled the pews on the right.
Hanging from a long pipe from the ceiling was a beautiful double-globe coal oil chandelier overlooking floors made of pine.
In 1929, the vestibule was added. In later years many improvements have been made including the addition of Sunday school rooms, the finishing of the basement and padded pews.
The layout of the church changed from 3 sets of pews with 2 aisles to pews on both sides with a center aisle.
The 1st minister from 1906-1910 was George Echols. The Rev. Sumner D. Sawyers served as minister for the longest period of time 1941-1949.
The current minister is Ann Merkel, who serves Forest Glen United Methodist Church as well as St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Patterson’s Creek.
