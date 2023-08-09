Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual Varner and Nettie Hott reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta starting at noon.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
If you have any questions, please call Emma Hott at 540-858-3138.
Mowrey family
The descendants of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowery will hold their family reunion at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The building will be open at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 1.
Timbrook family
The George and Annabel Timbrook reunion will be held Aug. 13 at the Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby.
Eating utensils will be provided. Bring covered dish, dessert and drinks.
The family will eat at 1 p.m. Any questions or for more information, call 304-496-9116.
Davy family
The Sam and Nathelene Davy reunion will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Mill Creek Ruritan Club in Purgitsville.
Lunch will be at noon. Bring a dish and enjoy.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
