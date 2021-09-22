Last fall, I made the winning bid during an online auction for a good cause.
When I announced to my family, I was the winner of a bird suet feeder with multiple suet cakes, they looked puzzled, wondering why I bid on that item. If I’m honest, it didn’t have any bids when I logged on, and I thought, “why not?”
Let me say, even though when I made my bid, I didn’t know we’d love it, that little metal cage with a block of bird food in it brought us so much joy.
Late last fall and early winter, as we sat at home in front of our computers, it was a real pleasure to glance out the back window and see the different birds eating out of our suet feeder. We enjoyed seeing the various bird species and watching how they approached and behaved around the metal cage of food.
I’d call to our children, “The crazy blue jay is back,” or “Look at that big woodpecker.”
In retrospect, the chuckles from my son and husband at that latter statement should have clued me in that the backyard antics of birds aren’t the only things about them that deliver Savage smiles.
Their names can be just as enjoyable as watching a large springtime robin repeatedly fly into our window, fighting its own reflection.
Last week our son announced he needed to research animals for one of his classes. He proudly informed us through muted laughter, “I chose the polecat, the woodcock and the blue tit.”
Before our youngest daughter could send him straight to the swear jar, I asked him to clarify. He confirmed the woodcock and blue tit are bird species whose names he found to be particularly interesting.
Although not a bird, the polecat’s name was funny enough, but not quite as good as his original pick of the wild, uh, another word for a donkey.
I asked, “What? You couldn’t find the cockatoo in your book for an ultimate bird trifecta?” He laughed harder and acknowledged if he could’ve, he would’ve.
Who knew we were raising such a bird lover? I suggested he investigate the local Audubon Society for community service hours.
When we traveled to Morgantown this past Saturday to visit our oldest daughter, she had a field day nurturing her brother’s newfound interest in bird watching. She suggested he learn more about other bird species: boobies, fluffy-backed tit-babblers, and red-rumped bush tyrants.
Unfortunately, these birds don’t live in regions conducive to visiting our backyard suet feeder. Luckily, our son can hold out hope for backyard visits from the tufted titmouse, downy woodpecker, or white-breasted nuthatch.
I better start gathering up his binoculars and field journal now.
Even without binoculars, one bird I enjoyed watching last Saturday was the dejected Virginia Tech Hokie. After 27 years of persuasion, my husband attended last Saturday’s game in blue and gold.
I want to think my lovebird finally came around to my way of thinking, but truth be told, it was another Savage Mountaineer who convinced her dad to join the WVU flock.
Either way, watching my husband participate in Country Roads as the losing HokieBirds migrated from the stadium was even more rewarding than the winning bid for a bird suet feeder.
