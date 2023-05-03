The greatest. The disciples argued about it, and even Jesus during his ministry mentioned some greatness associations such as Solomon and John the Baptist, but I wonder why this is such an issue with our time here.
Don’t you find it interesting that there always seems to be conversations about the best or the greatest? Why does it matter here? I have to conclude that it is part of our nature to ascribe greatness and accolade, AKA worship.
Don’t get me wrong; I love partaking in the arguments, who is the greatest, Lebron or Jordan. Maybe that is not even part of your top in the discussion.
Who is the greatest golf legend, Tiger or Jack? Who is the greatest NASCAR driver, Dale or Richard? Who is the greatest vocalist, Whitney or Celine? Who is the greatest QB, Tom or maybe Troy? Troy? Who in the world is Troy? My column, my debate, yes, it is Troy Aikman.
For all of us when we argue and make our statements about greatness no matter the topic or category, we usually have some form of bias. But of the truly great ones, it is rare that the individual argues their greatness. With all my examples above, I don’t remember statements and interviews of the ones self-describing how great they are. For me, that is part of the conversation, because the truly top of the class never self promote; they let their actions and overall résumé represent. The truly great let others discuss their level of attainment while sitting back and just being themselves. Some like to call this humility. Self praise is usually nauseating, while external praise at times legitimizes.
The reigning champs of the NBA were just eliminated and an interview question was asked to the spokesman of the team Giannis: will he consider this year a failure because of the outcome?
I love his response and I hope many young people were listening. He said, “is every year you don’t win a championship considered a failure? Michael Jordan played for 15 seasons and of those, he won six championships. Do we consider the other nine as failures?”
I know many critics will discuss him and his statement, but to me, he is taking himself into the great category. He then went on to discuss the process of playing and becoming. We all can learn from this simple interview in the moment of defeat.
Every day is a grind. It all is part of the process. We strive to be our best and yes, we may be recognized along the way for the striving and competing that we do. Maybe it is employee of the month or teacher of the year. Or maybe it’s a kind word from a friend that ascribes greatness to your friend qualities.
Some of the most memorable for me has been the simple I love yous along the way from my children, because in those moments, I feel like I must be doing something right.
Whatever your striving is, remember you will fail at times. Learn from those moments.
Most of all, Learn what Jesus says about greatness in the midst of his disciples arguing, the greatest is like a child. The child just is who they are. When a child is learning to walk, they just keep getting up. They fall numerous times along the way. Bumps and bruises are a guarantee in the process, they just keep trying. Eventually, they master the skill and what happens after that? We praise them for accomplishing their feat.
We praise them for baby steps.
Why can’t we continue to do that within our walks with each other? Baby steps are a big deal. Baby steps are part of the race, the race that Paul tells us to run. Press on and remember to do so like a child. (Philippians 3:12-14 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
