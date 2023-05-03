Colby Nichols 2022

The greatest. The disciples argued about it, and even Jesus during his ministry mentioned some greatness associations such as Solomon and John the Baptist, but I wonder why this is such an issue with our time here.

Don’t you find it interesting that there always seems to be conversations about the best or the greatest? Why does it matter here? I have to conclude that it is part of our nature to ascribe greatness and accolade, AKA worship. 

