In Clint Black’s famous Christmas carol, he sings about Santa, “Now I know what he likes for a late-night snack. For years now, it’s been bringing him back, milk and cookies.”
Leaving cookies for Santa began many years ago, during the early 16th or 17th century when Dutch children would bring treats to a yearly feast honoring the Christian bishop, Saint Nicholas. In the United States, cookies for Santa started during the Great Depression.
Families took their limited supplies and baked Christmas cookies to teach their children to have gratitude for their gifts while also giving to others. Coincidentally or not, the origins of chocolate chip cookies can be traced back to the 1930s as well.
I can’t recall a Christmas Eve in which a plate of cookies and a cup of milk haven’t been left out for Santa by the Savage children. Now, I’ve never been much of a cook, so in the early years, those cookies might have been a handful of Oreos or a couple of Chips Ahoy, and the milk might have more closely resembled a Milk Stout.
Nonetheless, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas has never left the Savage house without a sweet treat.
However, as our children aged, they became more aware that their friends’ moms were serving up freshly baked cookies to the big guy. Thus, it eventually became painfully clear that I could no longer rely on the Keebler elves to make our Christmas cookies.
After all, elves are already plenty busy this time of year. They can’t be supplying all our confections, too.
Don’t get me wrong, freshly baked Savage Christmas cookies still include directions in the recipe like, “Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pull cookie dough apart and place squares 2 inches from each other on an ungreased cookie sheet.” Sometimes when I feel like a challenge, I’ll stir butter and an egg into a prepackaged cookie mix. My family knows it’s getting real when they see the electric mixer beside a pouch monogrammed with Betty Crocker’s name.
Last Christmas, since we had no place to go and our youngest daughter took a Zoom Christmas baking class through 4H, we legitimately made homemade cookies.
This Christmas, we were back to serving up the home-baked variety. I turned on the oven, pulled the dough apart, and monitored them for doneness.
By the end of the grueling 15 minutes, I had 20 perfectly prepared chocolate chip cookies for Santa Claus. Not understanding why many of my mom friends are exhausted after baking and cleaning up after their Christmas cookie sessions, I went ahead and whipped up 20 white chocolate macadamia nut cookies as well.
When my sister told me, in awe, about her friend who baked dozens of cookies of multiple varieties for others, I commented I could fully understand because I made nearly 4 dozen myself and on Christmas Eve to boot.
I’m not sure they were the tastiest treats Santa received that night, but I know when they were warm out of our oven, the Savage taste testers sure gobbled them up.
I enjoyed their smiles as I had already cleaned up the kitchen and moved on, stress-free, to the next thing on my last-minute Christmas to-do list.
On Christmas morning, one cookie remained with a big bite taken out of it. It was still on the Christmas plate next to the champagne glass our youngest daughter left for Santa this year.
In fact, I think I heard him exclaim as he wove out of sight, “You Savages know what I like for a late-night snack, and don’t worry, next year it’ll bring me back, wine and (premixed) cookies.”
