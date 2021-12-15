Saturday before last, Wanda Koontz, Billie Rae Householder (of Martinsburg), Laura Twigg and Susan Simpson (of Oldtown), all from the class of 1968, met at Oscar’s in Cumberland for dinner, observing the class of 1968 from Oldtown, Md.
Last Tuesday, Randy and Wanda Koontz, Gig and Gale Smith and Eugene Williams of Romney were in Petersburg for the funeral of Dora (Nelson) Whetzel, who was the mother of Helena Twigg and mother-in-law of Dusty Twigg.
Sunday, Randy, Wanda, Amanda and Rylee Koontz ate at Hoss’s in Bedford, Pa. in celebration of Amanda’s birthday, which was the 2nd and Rylee’s will be the 23rd.
Everyone is in the swing of getting ready for Christmas and some forget the reason for the season, like cutting short Christmas on cards and using “Xmas,” leaving Christ out of Christmas and wanting you to say “Happy Holidays.” If they don’t put Christ in Christmas, what and why are they celebrating?
My next letter is after Christmas, so I would like to wish friends and readers of the Review a very blessed and Merry Christmas.
