Thought: “Yesterday is a canceled check; tomorrow is a promissory note; today is the only cash you have – so spend it wisely.” -Kay Lyons.
As I write this article this Sunday, we are sad to learn our friend and neighbor Jettye Loy Hott passed away this morning. Our deepest sympathy to all of her family and friends.
It is a cloudy day here in Rio today. We sure have had a different winter this year. I do hope it doesn’t get warm and then freeze the fruit this year – we will have to wait and see.
We were saddened a couple of weeks ago by the death of our nephew Donnie Wilson. He was our brother Ken Wilson’s son. Gone too early in life – but you and I never know. Deepest sympathy to all of his family and friends.
Birthday wishes to all that are celebrating birthdays. Our great-granddaughter Harper is celebrating her special day on Feb. 15. Enjoy your day Harper. She is the daughter of Brittney Ruckman.
I am sorry, but I do not have much news this week. If anyone has any to share, please let us know. Thank you, and have a great day, and always wear a smile. God Bless.
