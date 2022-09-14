Brenda Hiett

I am saddened to tell you that death has claimed Kenneth Johnson of Bloomery, on Sept. 6, 2022. Ken was 72 years old and a Hampshire High School graduate. Sympathy is extended to his wife, Eileen, and all his family and friends. We will miss his presence in our lives. I learned some local Civil War history pertaining to Bloomery during one of our conversations.

John Hite, 67, of Bloomery passed away on Sept. 2; John was also a Hampshire High Graduate. Sympathy goes out to his wife, Debbie, and his family and friends. I knew John best as a member of the S.J. Morse Company family in Capon Bridge. 

