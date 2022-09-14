I am saddened to tell you that death has claimed Kenneth Johnson of Bloomery, on Sept. 6, 2022. Ken was 72 years old and a Hampshire High School graduate. Sympathy is extended to his wife, Eileen, and all his family and friends. We will miss his presence in our lives. I learned some local Civil War history pertaining to Bloomery during one of our conversations.
John Hite, 67, of Bloomery passed away on Sept. 2; John was also a Hampshire High Graduate. Sympathy goes out to his wife, Debbie, and his family and friends. I knew John best as a member of the S.J. Morse Company family in Capon Bridge.
Wanda Whitacre of Gore, Virginia, went home to be with the angels on Sept. 6. 2022. She was a wonderful lady and I count myself lucky to have known her. She brought me a start of a flower called “Snow on the Mountain” and it is thriving. Each time my eye falls upon that plant I think of her. Our hearts and prayers go out for her and her family and friends.
Pastor Teresa Adams held a listening session at Capon Chapel after our regular service today. We are making plans to reach out to the community in the aftermath of Covid. The United Methodist Capon Bridge Charge will hold a special service on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church in appreciation of our teachers and service people who worked in the field of education. I hope to see you there.
