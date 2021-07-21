Funeral services were conducted at the Rockoak Cemetery, where her parents, Leroy and Marie Bennett are buried. Heartfelt sympathy goes to Gary Lawrence, her husband of 52 years, and others that shared special friendship with her.
Mr. Bill Kilmer of Grassy Lick Road passed away last week; he was married to the late Dorothy Bean, and a faithful member of Hott’s Chapel Methodist Church.
Mae Saville of Mount Olive Road passed away at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home, and at Bean Settlement, friends and neighbors mourn the loss of Bob Ferrell, who was known in Hardy County.
Also another burial at Rockoak Cemetery last week was for Mr. Wayne Didawick of Paw Paw and grandson of the late Martin and Berdeane Kline.
To all these families, love and sympathy; and also to all the family of Crissy Fout of Frederick, Md., who lost her battle to cancer last week. She is survived by husband, Jason Fout, and 4 children and many Hampshire County family members.
Mark Loar and Maria White of Pennsylvania spent a few days last week with Mrs. Ruth Loar, who also enjoyed having other visitors being Rob and Debbie Page of Romney and Jadyn Twigg of Fort Ashby and Jeff Everett, Mr. Hatchet and Larry Saville.
Mrs. Tammy Ayers and Mrs. Krista Ayers and Kayden recently vacationed at Rehoboth Beach, Del., with other family members.
Recent riders of the MABDR tour stopping by for a break in Horn Camp have been from Arizona; Hendersonville, N.C.; Tennessee; Mathias; Kentucky; Hawaii; England; Chestertown, Md.; and Summerduck, Va.
Weather has been some very hot days and other very wet as we have got much rain in the valley.
