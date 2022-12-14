In making up your list of Christmas gifts keep in mind that a weekly visit of The Review to an absent friend or relative would be a reminder all the year round of your thoughtfulness. The cost is only $1.50 and the pleasure of receiving the news from home every week would be added to the recipients thought of the giver.
There will be an oyster supper on the night of December 30th, at Buick Salesroom, Romney, W.Va., for benefit of the Romney baseball team. This is to pay a note given some time ago and endorsed by six of the Romney boys, to pay balance of expenses of 1921. Every one be liberal and come out and help us clean up this old debt.
50 years ago - 1972
The Maranatha Baptist Church will move into its new church building Sunday, Dec. 17. The church is located approximately one mile North on Route 28 at Parsons Heights. The church is not completed on the outside, therefore the church will not be dedicated until the spring of 1973.
The Jaycee basketball league opened up last week with last year’s champions, Depot, beating Kinney Shoes by the score of 138 to 71. In the second game, the Teachers romped over the Jaycees 96 to 67. Showing at the Alpine Theatre this week is the movie “The Godfather.”
40 years ago - 1982
Dave Nichols, Dennis Largent and Melvin Newhouse attended the dedication ceremonies of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. Mr. William (Bill) Coleman assumed the management position of the Mountaineer Mart east of Romney. The Hampshire County special
Olympic Bowling team placed third among five teams in competition at Mineral
Lanes in Keyser. Bill and Debbie Richman announced the opening of their pharmacy on Marsham Street Dec. 10.
30 years ago - 1992
Even though Hampshire County’s state of emergency due to heavy snowfall was lifted Monday, officials are still cautious of the threat of heavy flooding as temperatures rise. At approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, Hampshire County was declared in a state of emergency. The area averaged approximately 36 inches of snow from Thursday through early Saturday morning. The problem facing the area now is the threat of a possible flood situation.
20 years ago - 2002
Bill Thomas, Spottswood, Va., visited the Ned Millers recently. Bill is the grandson of the late Dr. George and Peggy Washington, who were Romney residents during the 1920s.
The McWhorter family and Mr. and Mrs. David Pell, all of Wheeling, but at home in
Hampshire County at what is generally known as the “Poor Farm” on River Road, entertained with a dinner in Moorefield Dec. 8. The occasion, attended by 30 family members and friends, was a celebration honoring the 90th birthday of the Harmison twins, Katherine and Carroll, and also for their brother, David L. Harmison, whose 93rd birthday will be Jan. 19. David is a resident of Hampshire Health Center.
10 years ago – 2012
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s School Building Authority will chip in nearly $300,000 more than it committed to two years ago to build a veterinary science facility at Hampshire High.
The SBA board on Monday authorized $800,000 for the project after taking back the $508,000 it gave two years ago. “Today is a great day,” HHS agriculture teacher Isaac Lewis posted on his Facebook account Monday, and reaffirmed in an interview Tuesday. “The end result was exactly what we had hoped for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.