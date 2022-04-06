FFA egg mania
Four Hampshire High groups are putting together an after-school Egg Mania Friday (April 8).
From 5 to 7 p.m. at the HHS ag building elementary school kids and younger can play games, do crafts, paint eggs and visit a petting zoo.
It’s being hosted by the HHS FFA, DECA, ProStart and Trojan Media.
Fairview bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church will have an Easter bake sale Friday and Saturday (April 8-9). Doors will open at 9 a.m. each day.
Country ham sandwiches, assorted cakes, pies, cookies, candy, breads and other baked items will be available. Some yard sale items will also be available.
The church is east of Capon Bridge on Virginia Route 733.
Drug Court egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 9) at Hampshire Park for kids 12 and under.
More than a thousand eggs will be out to find and special eggs will win prizes of special baskets.
It’s sponsored by the South Branch Valley Drug Court’s Class of 2022.
For more information, call 304-822-0910. Rain date is April 23.
Legion and Moose Easter hop
Romney’s American Legion Post 91 and Moose Lodge 1371 are teaming up with Easter fun Saturday (April 9) for kids 12 and under.
Start the day between 8 and 11 a.m. with breakfast at Post 91, 154 E. Main St. Then hop on over to the Moose Lodge at 24896 Northwestern Pike from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their annual Easter party.
Eggs, a queen and service dog
An Easter egg hunt will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (April 10) at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta for the 1st 100 kids signed up.
It’s sponsored by Miss Mountain Laurel Outstanding Teen Madison Deshong and her service dog Remington. They’ll both be on hand for a meet-and-greet with the kids.
Attendance is limited to the 1st 100 RSVPs for the egg hunt on the Facebook page “Miss Mountain Laurel Outstanding Teen Madison Deshong’s Easter Egg Hunt.” Just comment on the page with the number of kids and age egg hunting.
Grassy Lick egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (April 10) at the Grassy Lick Community Center.
Springfield bazaar and egg hunt
A spring bazaar and egg hunt will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Springfield Valley Fire Hall.
Signups for the egg hunt start at 11 with the hunt beginning at noon.
Food vendors (baked goods) join the bazaar at 10 .m.
Shoppers will find booths featuring Crafty Dog, Color Street, Mountain State Candles, Scentsy and Country Peddlar brand along with wreaths, soaps, bath bombs, cups and crochet items.
If you have an Easter event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.