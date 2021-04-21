KEYSER — After a year of cancellations, Highland Arts Unlimited has put together a tentative lineup for the 2021-2022 season.
The Seldom Scene performance scheduled for this month is being rescheduled for April 23, 2022.
All programs at this point are contingent upon continued coronavirus restrictions and precautions to provide for the safety of the performers and the audience.
Highland Arts hopes to kick-off its new season with Pam Jammin’ Steel Drums in August, followed by the WVU Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 24.
Heading into fall, HAU will host Chi-Town (Celebrating the music of Chicago) Oct. 1 and the Hank Williams Tribute Show, Nov. 5.
Bayfield Brass will usher in the holidays Dec. 5 and the season will close out with Seldom Scene next April.
Highland Arts programs are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, memberships and corporate contributions and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education with in-kind support from Potomac State College of WVU.
