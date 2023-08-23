Mornings are busy for most households. Even if there’s just one of you, getting everyone out of bed and out the door is a challenge. It’s even more difficult for families. That rush often means we skip a healthy breakfast and grab the easiest thing possible.
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who skip breakfast, consider this: many studies have shown that both adults and children who eat breakfast weigh less than their breakfast-skipping counterparts. Why? One theory suggests that breakfast reduces your hunger throughout the day and prevents the habit of “grazing.” Another theory is that breakfast eaters lead an overall healthier lifestyle and are more likely to choose healthy foods and exercise regularly. People who eat breakfast have higher intakes of key nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium and vitamin C.
Did you know that kids who eat breakfast have better concentration in school, perform better in math and reading and score higher on standardized tests? Going without food equals one thing – not enough energy for a growing body or brain. Teachers find that students who eat breakfast have less behavior problems and more energy to play on the playground and participate in sports.
If you have a hard time getting your children to eat breakfast in the morning, or find yourself not hungry before going to work, try these solutions offered by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:
• Cut down on late night snacking.
• Give yourself and your children time to wake up before eating. Get dressed and ready before heading to the kitchen table.
• Set the alarm for 10 minutes earlier than you would normally wake up. This will give you time to grab something quick and nutritious.
• Start small. If you’re not used to eating anything, starting out with a small amount of food will help ease you into the breakfast habit. A container of low fat yogurt and a piece of fruit is a great way to start.
• Be a good role model. Kids mimic parental behavior. When your children watch you eat in the morning, they’re more likely to become a good breakfast eater.
• Do you consider a trip to the drive thru or a candy bar from a convenience store a good breakfast? Actually, the types of foods you choose in the morning are critical to achieving a healthy weight and staying full until lunch. A healthy breakfast should contain a variety of foods. Trying to work in three of the five food groups is a good rule of thumb. Good options include fruits, whole grains and plenty of protein from foods like eggs and dairy.
• Eating protein foods such as eggs, yogurt or milk at breakfast promotes satiety and helps maintain a healthy blood sugar level all morning. Worried about the calories in dairy or the cholesterol in eggs? According to the Egg Nutrition Center, more than 40 years of research has shown that eggs are part of a healthy diet and don’t significantly alter heart disease risk.
• Choosing low fat dairy foods, like 1% or skim milk, will keep calories in check while providing a punch of protein.
Breakfast doesn’t have to be an all morning affair. Keeping pre-made and healthy convenience foods on hand will not only fill you up, but make sure you get out the door on time. Quick, healthy breakfast ideas include:
Hard boiled eggs and fresh fruit
Whole grain cereal (choose a variety with less than 6 grams sugar), low fat milk, fresh berries
Microwave scrambled egg, whole grain toast, low fat milk
Yogurt smoothie and a whole grain breakfast bar
Whole wheat English muffin with scrambled egg and melted low fat cheese
Low fat yogurt and fresh fruit
Recipes Source: Oregon State Extension
Apple Spice Baked Oatmeal
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 1-1/2 cups non-fat or 1% milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 apple, chopped (about 1-1/2 cups)
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Topping
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly oil or spray an 8 x 8 baking pan.
Combine the egg, applesauce, milk, vanilla and oil in a bowl. Add the apple.
In a separate bowl, mix the rolled oats, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add to the liquid ingredients and mix well.
Pour mixture into baking dish, and bake for 25 minutes.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with brown sugar and nuts.
Return to oven and broil for 3 to 4 minutes until top is browned and the sugar bubbles.
Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Note: Substitute other fruit for the apple. Try bananas, pears, blueberries or a mixture.
Banana Pancakes
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/2 cups non-fat or 1% milk
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 3 Tbsp. oil
- 2 bananas, mashed
- 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
Beat eggs in medium bowl. Add milk, sugar, oil and bananas and mix well. Add flours and baking powder. Mix gently.
Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet).
Spoon 1/4 cup batter onto the griddle for each pancake. Cook until tops are bubbly and pancakes are dry around the edges. Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Breakfast Burritos
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup 1% milk
- Salt (to taste)
- Pepper (to taste)
- Chili powder (to taste)
- 1 tsp. vegetable oil
- 4 10-inch flour tortillas
- 1 cup fat-free refried beans
- 1/2 cup (4 oz.) grated cheddar cheese
- 1 tomato, chopped
Mix eggs, milk and seasonings in a bowl.
Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). Stir in the eggs and cook until firm.
Warm the tortillas on a griddle, or wrap in foil and heat in the oven.
Warm the refried beans in a separate pan. On each tortilla, layer 1/4 of refried beans, eggs, cheese, and tomato.
Roll the burrito, cut in half, and enjoy.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes:
Try your favorite salsa in place of the tomato.
Use other vegetables that you have in the refrigerator, such as green or red bell peppers, or cooked corn.
Serve with guacamole or light sour cream.
Breakfast Pumpkin Cookies
- 1-3/4 cups cooked, pureed pumpkin (15 oz. can)
- 1-1/2 cups brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1-1/4 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup walnuts or hazelnuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, and oil thoroughly. Blend dry ingredients and add to pumpkin mixture.
Add raisins and nuts.
Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased baking sheet, 1 inch apart.
Gently flatten each cookie (use a spoon, bottom of glass, or palm of your hand).
Bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
Veggie Quiche Muffins
- 3/4 cup low-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup green onion or onion, chopped
- 1 cup broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup tomatoes, diced
- 2 cups non-fat or 1% milk
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup baking mix (for biscuits or pancakes)
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning (or dried leaf basil and oregano)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray or oil 12 muffin cups.
Sprinkle cheese, onions, broccoli and tomatoes in muffin cups.
Place remaining ingredients in a bowl and beat until smooth. Pour egg mixture over other ingredients in muffin cups.
Bake until golden brown or until knife inserted in center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Cool 5 minutes.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes:
Try chopped zucchini or mushrooms as part of the vegetables
Use any variety of cheese your family enjoys
Bake in a pie pan instead of muffin cups (baking time will be longer)
Morning Muffins
- 1 egg
- 1 cup non-fat or 1% milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup grated carrots
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup toasted walnuts (optional)
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
- 1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly spray or oil a muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl mix egg, milk, sugar, oil, carrots, raisins, walnuts and vanilla.
In a separate bowl mix flour, oatmeal, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir gently until flour is just moistened. Gently fill muffin cups about 3/4 full.
Bake for 15 minutes or until edges start to brown.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Note:
Morning Muffins freeze well and thaw quickly.
Breakfast Banana Split
- 1 small banana
- 1/2 cup low-fat vanilla or strawberry yogurt
- 1/2 tsp. honey (optional, skip for children under the age of one)
- 1/2 cup canned pineapple chunks or tidbits
Peel and split banana lengthwise. Place half in two separate cereal bowls. Sprinkle granola over banana, reserving some for topping.
Spoon yogurt on top and drizzle with honey.
Decorate with reserved granola and pineapple. Serve immediately.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
