Mornings are busy for most households. Even if there’s just one of you, getting everyone out of bed and out the door is a challenge. It’s even more difficult for families. That rush often means we skip a healthy breakfast and grab the easiest thing possible.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who skip breakfast, consider this: many studies have shown that both adults and children who eat breakfast weigh less than their breakfast-skipping counterparts. Why? One theory suggests that breakfast reduces your hunger throughout the day and prevents the habit of “grazing.” Another theory is that breakfast eaters lead an overall healthier lifestyle and are more likely to choose healthy foods and exercise regularly. People who eat breakfast have higher intakes of key nutrients such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium and vitamin C.

0823 recipes 1.jpg
0823 recipes 3.jpg
0823 recipes 2.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.