100 years ago – 1922
ROMNEY – The community exhibits of 4-H Club work in Hampshire County were the best by far ever held in the county. Another year we hope to hold a county fair in Romney and have the exhibits of our 150 members all assembled there. The prize winners are as follows.
Sewing
1st – Pearl Nichols, Grassy Lick, free trip to State Camp at Jacksons Mills.
2nd – Eleanor Robinson, Grassy Lick, $5 to start bank account by Bank of Romney
Potato
1st – Leonard Kidwell, Finish Up Club, $5 to start bank account by Bank of Romney
2nd – Alton Saville, Hoy Club, Eversharp pencil by Hill’s Drug Store
3rd – Sloan Saville, Hoy Club, necktie by Romney Mercantile Co.
Pig
1st – Howard Rowzee, Finish Up Club, $5 to start bank account by Bank of Romney
2nd – Earl Fultz, Hoy Club, $2.50 to start bank account by Governor Cornwell
Sheep
1st – William Rannells, Three Churches Club, $5 to start bank account by Governor Cornwell
2nd – Gilbert Rannells, Shiloh Club, $2.50 to start bank account at Bank of Romney
3rd – Rebecca Johnson, Levels Club, $1.00 to start bank account by Governor Cornwell
Poultry
1st – Pearl Nichols, Grassy Lick Club, $5 to start bank account by First National Bank
2nd – Nina Fultz, Hoy Club, $3 to start bank account by Governor Cornwell
3rd – Victor Loy, Ruckman Club, fountain pen by Corbett’s Drug Store
4th – Arthur Hawse, Kirby Club, $1.00 to start bank account
5th – Ray Saville, Hoy Club, pair hose by Milleson & Combs
50 years ago – 1972
DELRAY — Multicolored leaves on the trees are making our mountains beautiful. It’s a delightful time to cruise through our valley. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cheshire Sr. and children spent last weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Combs. On Sunday they enjoyed a beautiful day driving over part of Skyline Drive.
KIRBY — Folks in Horn Camp were very surprised Oct. 19 when they woke up to find the ground covered with snow and it continued to snow flurry most of the day, and the following morning the temperature was in the teens.
40 years ago – 1982
Mrs. Courtney Smith and Mrs. Helen Hannas have returned from a 10-day train tour across the country to California, going by Chicago, Seattle, down the West Coast to Los Angeles, Arizona, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Md. Both ladies reported having a wonderful time and seeing lots of beautiful scenery.
30 years ago – 1992
The Romney Pioneers football team finished the season undefeated with an easy 32-6 posting of South Morgantown last Thursday.
October left leaving us with a mere .27 inches of precipitation for the month. The past week’s low of 36 degrees and a high of 70 degrees were both recorded on the 29th.
Mrs. Eva Corbin was honored at a surprise birthday party recently commemorating her 95th birthday. The party was held at her home.
20 years ago – 2002
A luncheon was held to applaud Mrs. Genny Lovett for being chosen Service Personnel of the Year at Capon Bridge Elementary School.
The Rev. Don and Frances Swope, Sebring, Fla., were in town last week and were guests of the Garry Longs. Don has retired, and the couple will be spending some time at the family home, Cherry Grove, in Port Republic, Va.
Carol Fultz, Brenda Hiett and Joyce Oates took leave from their various routine activities to enjoy a recreational weekend together at Canaan Valley Resort this past weekend.
10 years ago – 2012
OLDTOWN, Md. — More than 100 residents from both West Virginia and Maryland turned out for Monday’s public comment session on raising tolls for the low-water bridge between Oldtown and Green Spring. Opposition was near unanimous, and frustration was high over the procedures for the meeting and the on-going procedure for rate approval. A common bond between nearly all of the 20 or so who spoke was the questioning of why the $14 monthly pass is facing elimination.
ROMNEY — The Romney Christmas star should be shining by Thanksgiving after a five-year absence of the traditional holiday lighting display on Town Hill. During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Romney City Council approved a resolution establishing an official day for the lighting of the star and other related holiday items as “The City of Romney Annual Festival of Lights” to be celebrated this year and for years to come on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
