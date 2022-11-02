1102 VIT WVSDB Concert band

1988 School for the Blind Concert Band: First row, left to right; Stacey Adkins and David Cole. Second row, left to right; Tammy Stewart, Debbie Griffith, Diane Reid, Susan Cline, Bobby Jo Jones and Bobby Angel. Third row, left to right; Regina Cole, J. J. Whitten, Timmy Wacker, Doug Smith and Joel Zimba. Fourth row; Ms. Betty Sue Kitchen, Fred Moore, Tim Reid, Jason Jobe, Ricky Richman and Andy Grimes.

100 years ago – 1922

ROMNEY – The community exhibits of 4-H Club work in Hampshire County were the best by far ever held in the county. Another year we hope to hold a county fair in Romney and have the exhibits of our 150 members all assembled there. The prize winners are as follows.

