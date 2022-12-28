I recently heard a radio segment announcing the Oxford English Dictionary’s 2022 word of the year. The word, which is 2 words, is goblin mode. Goblin mode is “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms and expectations.” In other words, as described in layman’s terms later in the segment, goblin mode is “a way of life that gives people permission to ditch societal norms and embrace their basic instincts.”
Examples of going goblin mode are mindlessly binging TV shows while scrolling social media and eating a bag of chips with no regard for the crumbs or grease. It’s wearing your pajamas all day without thinking about taking a shower, getting dressed, or fixing your appearance. It’s sitting on your sofa surrounded by ice cream containers in a fuzzy sweater and mismatched socks. Goblin mode is embracing your inner slob and not feeling guilty about it.
Not a surprise, the news segment indicated that goblin mode rose in popularity following the end of the pandemic lockdowns when people began to return to “normal life” and realized it’s okay to acknowledge that we’re not always the idealized versions of ourselves we try to present to the outside world. Embracing goblin mode is the opposite of constantly presenting ourselves as healthy, productive and organized. Although, in many ways, being honest and forthcoming about our inner goblin or going full goblin mode is perhaps one of the healthiest things we can do.
I’m not too proud to admit that when the temperatures dipped down below zero and the wind was howling outside over our frozen yard, I enjoyed a goblin-mode day. I didn’t close one solitary ring on my watch. It alerted me that I had 5 idle hours and only took 507 steps for the whole day. Those were all to the kitchen to grab another Christmas sweet. I happily sat on our sofa with my feet reclined, covered in a Christmas blanket, binge-watching all 6 episodes of “Harry and Meghan” while scrolling through Facebook and completing an occasional Sudoku puzzle.
When our son needed help finding his snow boots, I offered ideas of where to look from my spot on the couch but never once got up to help. When our oldest daughter asked if I wanted to play Just Dance on the Wii, I looked up from my chip bag and told her to go ahead without me. I didn’t offer to help my husband with cleaning chores, and I didn’t open one of the mail packages or envelopes stacked up on our dining room table, waiting for me to take care of them.
I was unapologetically in goblin mode, and I don’t feel the least bit guilty. Here’s the thing, I’m not going to stay permanently in goblin mode. The next day I was up early, showered, dressed, did laundry, and wrapped the gifts that were in the boxes on our table. Before lunch, I had more steps and exercise minutes than the entire day before.
Life can be busy and stressful, especially this time of year. I saw a meme the other day reminding me, “Busy is a choice. Stress is a choice. Joy is a choice. Choose well.” Thus, when faced with consecutive winter weather events, the need to make a major holiday magical for my family and an ill Savage needing to be nursed back to health, sometimes I need to embrace my inner goblin.
Is it self-indulgent? Maybe. Is there anything wrong with taking a break from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives to regroup? Absolutely not. I find no shame in giving myself permission to take care of my own needs. Prior to the Oxford English Dictionary describing how I spent my day in goblin mode, I would’ve called it a mental health day. Mischievous goblins aside, there’s nothing greedy or lazy about that.
