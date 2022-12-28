Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

I recently heard a radio segment announcing the Oxford English Dictionary’s 2022 word of the year. The word, which is 2 words, is goblin mode. Goblin mode is “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms and expectations.” In other words, as described in layman’s terms later in the segment, goblin mode is “a way of life that gives people permission to ditch societal norms and embrace their basic instincts.”

Examples of going goblin mode are mindlessly binging TV shows while scrolling social media and eating a bag of chips with no regard for the crumbs or grease. It’s wearing your pajamas all day without thinking about taking a shower, getting dressed, or fixing your appearance. It’s sitting on your sofa surrounded by ice cream containers in a fuzzy sweater and mismatched socks. Goblin mode is embracing your inner slob and not feeling guilty about it.

