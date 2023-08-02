When my mother-in-law decided to buy a house over three hours away from her nearest child, her realtor, also my husband’s cousin, asked if she wanted to talk it over with her children first. My mother-in-law answered, “My children don’t tell me what to do.”
It’s true. Even if one of us tried to boss her around, it wouldn’t work. I’ve always admired her independence and confidence in making her own decisions. In a recent conversation, she said, “When people try to tell me what not to do, I often do the opposite.” I chuckled because that’s another thing the Mrs. Savages have in common.
My husband learned early on that the quickest way to get me to do something is to tell me that I can’t. For example, when we were younger and attending friends’ weddings, he quickly perfected how to guide my proper wedding etiquette. As I walked away double-fisted from an open bar, a friend would suggest, “Don’t you think you should tell her to slow down.” My husband would laugh, “Only if I want her to speed up.” Like most people, I don’t particularly appreciate being told what I should or shouldn’t do.
I was thinking about that this week as I started to see posts regarding the latest targets of what seems to be a never-ending culture war.
First, a country music video released for a song offended a group of people. I’m not a big country music fan, let alone a CMT watcher. Normally, I would’ve never seen this video. However, when posts started popping up on my social media page telling me I shouldn’t watch it, I immediately got on YouTube and did the opposite. Lots of other people did the same because in no time, “Try That in a Small Town” was ranked number one on iTunes and was the top trending music video on YouTube.
Similarly, the release of a PG-13 movie about a beloved childhood doll sparked outrage from a different group of people. Before the movie even premiered, I began seeing posts about why we shouldn’t see it. I’m curious if my Facebook friends attended sneak-peek red carpet events or blindly shared information about something they had no direct knowledge of. Either way, this Barbie girl and the rest of her Savages went to the theater to watch the movie. We weren’t alone because “Barbie” is now the number one-grossing movie of the summer, already surpassing $200 million at the box office in just one week.
I discovered that, in both instances, much of the narrative wasn’t true. Most of the online and cable news rantings came from false information. They also didn’t deter people from watching these productions. They may have done the opposite, encouraging more people to see what the commotion was about for themselves.
If the goal is to get people talking about and increase the visibility of a certain brand, then provoking unfounded outrage might be working. If the goal is to continue to divide our country further and make us more polarized and less united, then the spreaders of these false narratives are having success. However, if the goal is to convert people to your way of thinking by telling them what not to watch, read, eat, drink, or buy, your mission is failing.
Any parent who has raised a toddler can easily explain how reverse psychology works. The quickest way I’ve ever convinced a bunch of Savages to try a new food was to forbid them from eating it. You know, “Don’t you dare bite into that green bean.”
What if we stopped trying to boss or shame our friends and families into doing what we think they should? It’s ok to let them make decisions for themselves. After all, I don’t feel qualified to be the morality police in a culture war I don’t want to fight in. Besides, as explained by an independent Savage Grandmommy, “The more people attempt to tell me what not to do, the more inclined I am to do the opposite.”
