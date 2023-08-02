Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

When my mother-in-law decided to buy a house over three hours away from her nearest child, her realtor, also my husband’s cousin, asked if she wanted to talk it over with her children first. My mother-in-law answered, “My children don’t tell me what to do.” 

It’s true. Even if one of us tried to boss her around, it wouldn’t work. I’ve always admired her independence and confidence in making her own decisions. In a recent conversation, she said, “When people try to tell me what not to do, I often do the opposite.” I chuckled because that’s another thing the Mrs. Savages have in common.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.