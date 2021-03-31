“See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in the land.” Song of Songs 2:11.
Birthday wishes to Bob Bradfield, March 30; Donna Bohrer, April 3; Ruth Long, April 7; Tyler Smith and Denny Smith, April 8; Cody Eaton, April 11; James Christopher Hedrick and Wayne Miller, April 12; Pastor Earl Travis and Kim Morris, April 13; Crystal Moreland and Christopher Moreland, April 14.
Happy anniversary to Bob and Darlene Bradfield and Don and Diane Perry, April 2; Ralph and Beverly Malcolm, April 4, 56 years married. Willis and Betty Jo Bohrer, April 10, 57 years married.
Lighthouse Assembly of God is preparing to have Vacation Bible School June 21-25. Would like all children to pre-register. Contact Brittany Lewis, 304-492-5350. They will be having Easter service Sunday April 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Capon Chapel Church of Brethren in Points will be having Easter service Sunday, April 4, at 9:30 a.m. with communion.
Think about the children in your world. Maybe you tuck them in bed at night. Maybe they are in your classroom. Maybe they are on the team you coach. Never forget when you look into their eyes, you are looking into the eyes of the future.
Sympathy to Keith and Elizabeth Lambert, for loss of their daughter Ashley, and to the Wanda Hott family.
Prayers for Tony Embrey, George Hurt, Rogie Montgomery, Keith Lambert Jr., Dora Martin, Betty Jo Bohrer, Rick Haines, Jim Simpson, Wallace Hart, Christy Fout, Scott Bohrer, Jeff Veach, Crystal Moreland and Ronnie Stewart.
Any news call or email at bundy1@frontier.com. o
