The weather has continued to be unpredictable with a nice, sunny day mixed in with the freezing nights and days and the ferocious wind. To be honest, even temperatures in single digits are not so bad if the wind is not blowing. Oh well, nothing to do but wait for spring. The days are getting longer, literally by the minute every evening, and that works for me. We have a few daffodils that popped up in two of our gardens and I hope they survive until warmer weather arrives for more than a few days.
Mid-February is the time to start the seeds of slow-developing flowers like alyssum, vinca, marigold, petunia, phlox, geranium, impatiens, portulaca, salvia and verbena indoors for summer blooms. Even though I don’t consider them flowering plants, coleus and dusty miller seeds can be started now, also. Although we always winter over a lot of plants, I readily admit to not having patience for seeds, so there will be none growing at our house, but if you do, this is the time to start them.
Winter is also the time for houseplants indoors and, unfortunately, pests can take advantage of them now. Spider mites love the hot dry air of heated houses, so you need to watch for them. Yellow stippled leaves are your clue to turn the leaf over. If you find any tiny white webs on the back, your plants are infested with spider mites. Yuck. The first step is to give them a shower, paying particular attention to the back of the leaves. Let the leaves dry, and spray with insecticidal soap (this may be a job for a warm day outdoors). Repeat this treatment in two weeks to kill newly hatched mites.
Disgusting white mealy bugs can be killed by touching them with a cotton swab dipped in alcohol.
If your plants look wilted even though the soil is wet, the roots may be dying from too much water. Most plants like the soil to dry slightly between waterings, so water when the soil is dry to your touch. Neither is good, but I have found too dry is better than too wet. Smaller amounts of water more frequently is better than a lot at one time. And never let a plant set in water for more than an hour.
This time of year, brown tips on your plant leaves can be due to low humidity, a problem in houses in winter. Placing plants on trays lined with small pebbles and filled with water to within one half inch of the base of the plant will alleviate this problem. If you heat with wood, keep a pot of water on the stove. The added moisture will also be healthier for you.
Bear in mind any plants in southern indoor windowsills can be scorched. The sun may not seem that strong, but low winter angles can be stronger than you think. That being said, the sun is increasing in strength and moving day by day, so you need to keep an eye on plants that may need moved to keep them shapely (is that even a word?).
Keep winter fertilization of most houseplants to a minimum as plant growth is now at its slowest. I mentioned fertilizing my holiday cactus half strength, and it perked them up considerably and added to the flowering. Our amaryllis is flowering and the “Red Lion” blooms brighten up the room. The library has a few also, so stop and see them. Always cut off faded amaryllis flowers so no seeds form, because they rob the bulb of strength that should go to next year’s flowers (this is the same reason you deadhead your daffodils). Allow the amaryllis leaves to continue to grow until you want it to go dormant in the fall.
The Friends of the Library are having a plant sale for Mother’s Day this spring, and begonias will be the primary plant. We will also have many small four-packs with flowering annuals and some herbs for sale. The New Leaf Greenhouse in Burlington is helping us with this. I had not been there since it changed hands, but I must say they have lovely plants even now. An added plus are the lovely cut flowers they have for your empty winter vases.
While you’re thinking about it, make a list of fertilizers and pesticides you need for this season. One thing out of the way.
