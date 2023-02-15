Sally Mullins

The weather has continued to be unpredictable with a nice, sunny day mixed in with the freezing nights and days and the ferocious wind. To be honest, even temperatures in single digits are not so bad if the wind is not blowing. Oh well, nothing to do but wait for spring. The days are getting longer, literally by the minute every evening, and that works for me. We have a few daffodils that popped up in two of our gardens and I hope they survive until warmer weather arrives for more than a few days.

Mid-February is the time to start the seeds of slow-developing flowers like alyssum, vinca, marigold, petunia, phlox, geranium, impatiens, portulaca, salvia and verbena indoors for summer blooms. Even though I don’t consider them flowering plants, coleus and dusty miller seeds can be started now, also. Although we always winter over a lot of plants, I readily admit to not having patience for seeds, so there will be none growing at our house, but if you do, this is the time to start them. 

