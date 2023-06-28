CHARLESTON — United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $1,962,042 for cardiovascular disease and diabetes health services throughout West Virginia.
The funding was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is designed to help the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services to support programs that help manage and treat cardiovascular disease and diabetes for those at risk.
“According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in West Virginia, which is why funding like this is welcome news for our state. As the top Republican on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue my work with HHS, the CDC, and other institutions to help curb this disturbing trend,” Capito said.
Two individual awards will aim to help health services: $1,112,042 – WVDHHS: The National Cardiovascular Health Program and $850,000 – WVDHHR: An Approach to Advance Health Equity for Priority Populations with or at Risk for Diabetes.
Manchin said he would “continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”
