It comes as no surprise that the Capon Bridge community would create a spectacular mural that welcomes visitors to our town. Pride in community runs deep here next to the Cacapon River. Thanks to Jenn Lockwood, Mike Anderson and the WV Dept. of the Arts for bringing their vision to life in the postcard-like rendition of the beautiful sights of Capon Bridge. In addition, 8 local businesses provided funding for the project. Special thanks to The River House and Visit Capon Bridge for their leadership in organizing this event. With the help of the community, the CB EMS building received a new paint job with an artistic touch. Drive by and see for yourself!
News from the River House: Fri. July 9, Outdoor Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Theme for this week’s competition is “Living in the USA.” This is a free, family-friendly event.
Sat. July 10 and Sat July 17, Little Learner’s Music Camp – Infants, 10-10:45 a.m.; Toddlers 11-11:45 a.m.; $15 per session. In these workshops, parents will learn techniques to make music with their infants and toddlers, including songs with wiggles, tickles, tapping, clapping and much more. Hosted by Wendy Dunlap, they will be held for 5 weeks and promise to be a joy for both parents and their children.
Sat. July 10 and Sat. July 17, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Sat. July 10, Davis Bradley Concert on the Outdoor Riverside Stage, 7-9 p.m., Tickets will on sale closer to the event. Don’t miss an opportunity for an evening of musical delight by this duo who play classic tunes as well as several original compositions. A perfect choice for a Saturday date night by the Cacapon River.
Sun. July 11, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Fri. July 16, Open Mic, hosted on the Outdoor Riverside Stage, 6-9 p.m. Participants are allotted 15 minute intervals to share their talents in music, comedy, poetry or performance art. Space is limited so call ahead to reserve your spot.
Sat. July 17, Concert: The Scooches, 7-9 p.m. This renowned band has a solid following in the Eastern U.S. Their many credits include a feature on the upcoming TV Series, “Billy Buys Brooklyn” on Discovery Channel and International networks. Artist Nick Russo recently appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and also played with an orchestra on a video shoot for Princess Anne (daughter of Queen Elizabeth). Don’t miss this show stopping performance and enjoy dinner by the Cacapon River.
Sun. July 18, Poetry After Noon, 2:30-4 p.m. Join host John Berry for a reading of his recent works and also readings from some of the poets who have influenced him. Open mic to follow. This is a free event, and all are invited to attend this live event at TRH.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Congratulations go out to Alicia Repine for winning the garden giveaway basket for June.
Now until July 7, The Children’s Summer Reading Program. As part of this program, Hampshire County Animal Shelter will talk to the children about the shelter. There will be a party at the end of the program, including an adoption certificate along with a stuffed animal.
Sat. July 17, 2-4 p.m., Community Bingo Under the Pavilion hosted by Friends of the Library. Come out for an afternoon of old time fun which includes baked goods as prizes. Aug. 21 will be the final date for this summer’s bingo.
Tues. July 20, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the Pavilion.
Wed. July 21, Book Club Meeting, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “The Bookshop on the Corner” by Jenny Colgan.
Facebook Children’s Story Hour takes place every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The children’s garden is well underway. Don’t forget to stop by so your children can tend to the garden, which includes various vegetables including tomatoes and peppers. Flowers have also been planted in the garden.
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use on weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
Did you know the library has a section of books dedicated to sustainable living? These books contain practical information for living respectfully with the earth. Sample books include “Living on a Few Acres” by the Dept. of Agriculture; “Happy-Go-Local” by Lynsley Donnelly; “Just in Case, How to be Self-Sufficient when the Unexpected Happens” by Kathy Harrison; and “Turning Tiny” compiled and presented by Darin Zaruba. Stop by and check out these local favorites.
Community Events
Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments.
Mon. June 21-Thurs. July 22, Appalachian Dreaming’s STREAM CAMP, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wardensville Garden Market. This camp is free, but registration is required through The Market website. Open to youth ages 9-13 with both virtual and on-site hybrid schedules.
Tues. July 13, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building, 259 Whitaker Lane, Capon Bridge.
Second Tuesday of every month, Capon Bridge Kesner’s Karaoke at the American Legion, 9 p.m. -1 a.m. $3 admission fee. Must be 21 to attend, open to the public.
Second Monday of every month, Fort Edwards Foundation Meeting, Fort Edwards Visitor Center on 350 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge. Call them with any questions at 304-856-8745. Public is invited.
Every second and 4th Friday of every month, Bingo at the Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Doors open at 6 p.m., Early Bird starts at 7 p.m.
Every Thursday, Open Mic at the American Legion. Bring your instruments or just yourself. Members and guests only.
Sundays now thru Oct. 10, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Located on Capon School Street, this market offers local produce to the community.
Fri. July 9, Dixie Moon Band at the American Legion, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Come out and join the fun with one of the area’s favorite high energy classic rock bands.
Mark Your Calendars:
Sun. July 25 – Sat. July 31, Hampshire County Fair, Augusta, WV. Scheduled events include car show, tractor pull, mud bog, beauty pageant, livestock sale, live music and a parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on July 29. An updated schedule of events will be coming soon.
Fri. Sept 24-26, Founders Day Festival on the CBVFD grounds in Capon Bridge. This year’s festival will feature a cornhole tournament, car show, lumberjack competition, apple butter making, a 5K run and much more. Learn more at their website, www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net.
