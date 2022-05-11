It’s the time of year for corsages, sparkles and a night out with friends – Hampshire High School’s prom is this weekend, with an intriguing “Arabian Nights” theme.
We know you’re planning on taking a ton of photos (with your date, with your friends, with your dog, whatever), and we want to see them all. Share your prom photos with us so we can include them in an exclusive online collection on the Hampshire Review website.
Send your photo to us and tell us who’s in the photo; you can email pictures to news@hampshirereview.com. We want to see those dresses, those suits and those smiles as HHS upperclassmen wrap up the school year with what is sure to be a fabulous, exciting “Arabian Night.”
