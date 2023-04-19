This week I would be remiss if I did not mention the glorious redbud trees that line our highways in Hampshire County. Every year, they are one of the first trees to bloom, joining other early bloomers like daffodils, crocus and azalea bushes. These Spring pollinators attract honeybees, sweat bees and bumble bees, among others. There’s just something special about redbuds. Maybe it is their deep pink color, or maybe it’s their proximity to the car as we cruise along the back roads of Hampshire County. Whatever the attraction, try to get out and enjoy them while they are at their peak.
News From The River House
Wednesday, April 19, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m. Parents and students will meet at the main Middle School Entrance, where the students will be encouraged to express themselves as well as learn various art techniques and perhaps make new friends. Sign up on TRH website.
Wednesday, April 19, Wine Down Wednesday. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4–7 p.m. Drink and appetizer specials will be featured, as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts & crafts.
Friday, April 21, Old Time Jam, 6–9 p.m. Come out with an instrument, or just come to listen. The slow jam begins at 6; regular jam begins at 7:30. Beverages and limited food available thru the café.
Dakota Karper hosts this collaborative event between TRH and the Cat and The Fiddle.
Saturday, April 22, Art for All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sunday, April 23, Herb Club, 1:30–3 p.m. This free monthly club includes a discussion led by a local herbalist and some tea tasting. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Sunday, April 23, Gallery Artist Talk, 3–5 p.m.
Led by Arts Director Kayla Fehr, the featured artists this month, Jody Mussof and Clinton Gaston, will discuss their inspiration and technique as well as take questions. Come out and meet the local artists while mingling with your friends.
Wednesday, April 26, Wine Down Wednesday. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4–7 p.m. Drink and appetizer specials will be featured, as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts & crafts.
Wednesday, April 26, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30–6 p.m. All ages welcome, but lessons geared to ages six and up. Each month a different artist will be presented along with projects based on that artist. This is a free event. Register on TRH website.
Wednesday, April 26, Youth Music Club, 6–7:30 p.m.
This after-school club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Led by musician Jack Dunlap, this free event includes instruction and guidance for further learning your instrument. Public and home-schooled children and their parents are welcome.
Wednesday, April 27, Old Time Story Swap, 1–3 p.m. BobbyA conducts this meeting which encourages attendees to share their stories or simply to join and listen. This event encourages imagination on many different levels.
Friday, April 28, Open Mic, 6–9 p.m. Come out and share your talent with others, including poetry, music and other forms of performance art. Performances are limited to 15 minutes each. Food and drink is available during the event.
Saturday, April 29, Artisan’s Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This open-air market includes crafts of all kinds, with artists on hand to demonstrate their techniques. Many unique gifts are available; never too early to shop for loved ones for Christmas.
Saturday, April 29, Art for All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sunday, April 30, Folk Life Series: Capon Bridge Plant Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This walk that focuses on plant identification includes information on what plants are edible and are suitable for medicinal purposes.
This is a free event; wear suitable clothing for the nature walk.
Wednesday, May 3, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled are invited to attend.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
PLEASE NOTE: New Library Hours: Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m..
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock.
Saturday, April 29, Star Lab Presentation, book reading and craft, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Capon Bridge Library. WV Youth Environmental Program and the Library will host a book reading by Brooklynn Gochenour, an eight-year-old student and member of the Slanesville Rise & Shine 4-H group. Registration is required by calling 304-856-3777 or cbpl@ephlibrary.org.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program involves the collection of plastics, which will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel. Types of plastics include bread wrappers, zipper plastic bags, bubble wrap, produce bags and newspaper bags. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church 7 p.m.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Sunday, April 23, Spaghetti Dinner, 12–4 p.m. Capon Bridge Fire Department and Light Up Capon Bridge will sponsor a spaghetti dinner, including to-go orders. Spaghetti (with or without meat), salad, desserts and drinks will be served. All proceeds will go to help Light Up Capon Bridge and funding for the Fire Dept.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Saturday, April 22, Community Yard Sale and Open House 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, April 24 & May 1, — AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2–3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 & May 2 —NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26 — Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, April 27 — Ruritan Board Meeting
Friday, April 28, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 4, Ruritan Club Meeting
