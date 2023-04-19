Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

This week I would be remiss if I did not mention the glorious redbud trees that line our highways in Hampshire County. Every year, they are one of the first trees to bloom, joining other early bloomers like daffodils, crocus and azalea bushes. These Spring pollinators attract honeybees, sweat bees and bumble bees, among others. There’s just something special about redbuds. Maybe it is their deep pink color, or maybe it’s their proximity to the car as we cruise along the back roads of Hampshire County. Whatever the attraction, try to get out and enjoy them while they are at their peak.  

