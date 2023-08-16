Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Lots of letters and numbers in health news recently, including XBB.1.16, XBB.2.3 and more recently EG.5. These are the latest strains of Covid-19.

Remember the Covid-19 pandemic? Well, the pandemic part went away; the Covid part didn't.  In fact, during late July and early August, per CDC statistics, the nationwide Covid hospitalization rates rose by 12.5% and rates of death attributed to Covid-19 rose by 10%.

