Lots of letters and numbers in health news recently, including XBB.1.16, XBB.2.3 and more recently EG.5. These are the latest strains of Covid-19.
Remember the Covid-19 pandemic? Well, the pandemic part went away; the Covid part didn't. In fact, during late July and early August, per CDC statistics, the nationwide Covid hospitalization rates rose by 12.5% and rates of death attributed to Covid-19 rose by 10%.
The predominant strain is EG5, currently causing about 17% of current infections, with XBB.1.16 comprising 15% of Covid infections and XBB.2.3 accounting for 11% of cases. Fifteen other strains, many of them in the single digit percentages, round out the other 57% of cases.
It is expected that by late September, the newest Covid vaccine will be available. This vaccine has been developed to cover the newer XBB variants, and as EG5 is related to these variants and is descended from the Omicron line, it is expected that the vaccine will provide risk reduction from serious infection from this newest variant as well.
In addition to Covid and with fall approaching, another viral infection is expected to become more prominent. That would be RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. A vaccine has been developed to reduce infection rates and severity, and clinical trials have shown an 83% efficacy rate.
Although RSV also has had significant impact on children as well as adults, the vaccine is indicated only for adults 60 years and older. As clinical data become available and it is established that the vaccine is safe and effective, there will be a wider range of individuals eligible to receive the vaccine. The vaccine is expected to be available sometime in September. It is not known how long the vaccine provides protection (this is a subject of ongoing study), it is possible the protection will not be lifelong and it may be necessary to have this vaccine repeated, possibly on an annual basis, like the influenza vaccine.
Speaking of which, flu season is going to be here soon. Influenza vaccine has always been an annual treatment, as the strains vary from year to year. It is especially important for patients with COPD, other chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions and those with impaired immunity to receive flu vaccines as the risk of complications from influenza is higher in these individuals.
The supply of blood components for transfusions remains low. Approximately 3.7% of eligible individuals in the U.S. donate blood. This represents 10% of the population who could potentially donate blood. If an additional 1% of eligible individuals donated, there would be no shortage of blood for transfusions. Transfusions are needed to replace blood loss from traumatic injuries, to support patients with low blood counts due to cancer treatments, and to treat individuals who have blood diseases that render them anemic.
Blood donation is the gift of life. There is no substitute for blood.
The upcoming Red Cross blood drives in our area are as follows:
• Aug. 22 at Covenant Baptist Church in Sunrise Summit
• Sept. 21 at Burlington on Route 50
• Oct. 5 at Hope Christian Church in Augusta.
To make an appointment at any of these locations, you can log on to redcrossblood.org, enter zip code 26757, click on the location where you wish to donate, and click on the time you wish to donate.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital's Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit.
