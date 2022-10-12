WINCHESTER– Valley Health, like health systems nationwide, is confronting financial challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic. While social restrictions have eased considerably, and serious illness and death rates are down, the lasting impacts are still significant at the region’s nonprofit health system.

“I’m so proud of our team for their extraordinary dedication to care for the community and each other during this public health crisis,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “We’ve truly lived our values of compassion, integrity, collaboration, courage, innovation and excellence, and have been a steadfast health resource for our region. Despite our best efforts, however, we face unprecedented financial challenges as the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic continue to take their toll. Since 2020, Valley Health has seen an overall drop in health care utilization, sicker patients due to deferred care, staffing shortages, and higher costs of goods and services.” 

