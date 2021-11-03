10-day revival concludes
Topics from the Anti-Christ to identifying God’s true church are being addressed during 10 days of sermons at the Romney 7th-Day Adventist Church. The series runs through this coming Sunday, Nov. 7.
The preaching begins at 6 p.m. each evening. Heroes Sical will be the speaker.
The church is at 1373 Grassy Lick Road.
Church bazaar coming Nov. 13
Mountain View Assembly of God’s Christmas bazaar is just weeks away.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Soup and baked goods will also be on sale and the kitchen will be in operation. Strite’s Donuts from Harrisonburg will be serving starting at 6 a.m.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
