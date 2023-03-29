We believe that everything recorded in the Bible is meaningful and purposeful. The Bible wastes no words.
The Holy Spirit superintended the words of Scripture to reflect God’s purposes, and everything it contains has meaning. Therefore, when we read short accounts of people, they are in the Bible for a purpose.
With that in mind, today, we ask the question, “Who was Simon of Cyrene and why is he mentioned in the Bible?”
Simon was, as written in the Bible, from Cyrene (Matthew, Mark, and Luke say he was, “of” Cyrene), a city with a population close to 5,000 people. The Greeks made Cyrene a trade outpost around seventh century B.C., and it lay in the region of Cyrenaica, a coastal town on the Mediterranean Sea.
As the Greeks expanded their empire, mythology guided them with names for new cities. Cyrene contained a number of Jewish settlers, and it is listed among the nations in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2:10). People from Cyrene heard Peter’s preaching as if in their own language.
Since Cyrene sat in modern-day Libya on the northern tip of Africa, many conclude that Simon was a dark-skinned man, but we cannot know for sure because the Bible is not definitive about his race.
Simon may have been African, but he could have been a transplanted Jew or of some other descent.
Simon of Cyrene is mentioned by name in only three passages in the Bible: Matthew 27:32, Mark 15:21 and Luke 23:26.
In Matthew, it is said, “they found a man of Cyrene, Simon by name. They compelled this man to carry the cross.”
Mark’s Gospel states that, “they compelled a passerby, Simon of Cyrene, who was coming in from the country, the father of Alexander and Rufus, to carry His cross.”
Luke says, “And as they led Him away, they seized one Simon of Cyrene, who was coming in from the country, and laid on him the cross, to carry it behind Jesus.”
This obscure North African helped our Lord at a time when he was weak and vulnerable, yet he walked with Jesus in his sorrowful Passion. Not much is known about this small person who performed an act of great charity toward the Lord.
Yet, with what we know from the Gospels, the New Testament and the historical record, we can make powerful connections and even more profound interpretations about this inspiring character. With each Gospel account, the narrative is the same: Simon, a traveling man, comes across Jesus and is forced to assist him with carrying his cross.
From this, we can conclude that Simon was likely in Jerusalem for Passover, which means he probably was of Jewish background. As such, it would make sense that Simon was in Jerusalem when Jesus was.
Moreover, we know Simon was a family man, as he had two children: Alexander and Rufus. These siblings are only mentioned in Mark’s account, but St. Paul mentions Rufus in Romans 16:13, which is considered to be a reference to Simon’s offspring.
This interpretation of Simon of Cyrene is consistent with late Pope Benedict XIV’s comments during his trip to Africa in March 2009.
During an event in Cameroon, Pope said: “Can it not be said that every African is in some sense a member of the family of Simon of Cyrene. Every African who suffers, indeed every person who suffers, helps Christ to carry His Cross, and climbs with him the path to Golgotha in order one day to rise again with him.”
The pope concluded his remarks with a prayer, “I pray dear brothers and sisters, that you will be able to recognize yourselves in ‘Simon of Cyrene.’”
As we read the account of Simon of Cyrene today, we see a man who was quite literally thrust into the very heart of the gospel story. It must have been a frightening moment: to be pulled from the crowd by hated Roman soldiers and told to bear the cross of a condemned man!
Simon felt the weight of it, upon his back and walked away with the blood of Christ still upon him, the blood that would shortly fulfill all prophecy and take away the sin of the world.
That cross, and that blood, carried a weight and a significance that Simon could never carry. When Jesus took back the cross and gave his life upon it, Jesus carried the weight of all our sins.
It is unlikely that Simon ever imagined that this forced act of service would be discussed and admired over 2,000 years later. Simon’s actions seemed to mirror the words Jesus had spoken to his disciples in Matthew 16:24, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.”
In the same way, we are called to change directions, “take up our cross” and “follow Jesus.” We may never know what impact our daily sacrifice will have on others, perhaps an impact beyond our own time.
Yet we can be assured that our actions in following Christ will most certainly have an impact and will give life and meaning to those around us.
