Cooler temperatures are breezing into West Virginia and we’re getting ready for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December.

The sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun. Here’s everything you need to know to plan a trip.

