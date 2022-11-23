Cooler temperatures are breezing into West Virginia and we’re getting ready for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December.
The sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun. Here’s everything you need to know to plan a trip.
The sled run will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, weather permitting, from Dec. 23 to March 5, 2023, with additional holiday hours for the week between Christmas and New Years and on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents days. Updates to season dates will be posted on West Virginia State Parks’ website and social media pages.
Sessions are 2 hours long and offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. An additional 7 p.m. session is available on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays. Guests should plan to arrive 20 minutes before their session starts to attend a safety briefing.
Session tickets cost $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends and holidays. Kids under 5 ride free with an adult. Tickets are valid for one session. Children ages 8 and younger must be with an adult. To redeem an online purchase, print your email confirmation or save it to your smart phone and present it to receive a ticket. Same day tickets may not be purchased online or by phone, but a limited number may be available for walk-ins at the sled run.
Dress warm: Blackwater Falls State Park can get very cold in the winter, so make sure you wear proper winter weather gear, such as a snow jacket, pants and boots, gloves and hat or earmuffs.
Getting to the top of the hill: The sled run has a conveyor belt system that tows riders and their sleds to the top of the hill. So, sit back, relax and enjoy watching the peaceful, snow-covered evergreens pass by.
Take a break: If your hands and feet get cold or if you need to take a break, warm up by an outdoor fire ring and enjoy a delicious cup of hot cocoa.
Stay safe: Several features have been added in recent years to help guests comfortably space out. In addition to new fire rings, the sound system has been improved so visitors can better hear announcements. There also are new walk-up windows for contact-free ticket sales and will call for picking up tickets booked online.
Sled run tickets sell out fast, so purchase your tickets online as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.