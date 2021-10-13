CUMBERLAND —UPMC Western Maryland has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as Western Maryland’s Best Hospital for 2021-22.
In addition to this honor, UPMC Western Maryland is named as “high performing” in 6 specialty services areas.
UPMC Western Maryland earned high performing ratings for heart failure, heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care.
“This national recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to high-quality care for our patients and the communities we serve,” said UPMC Western Maryland President Michele Martz.
For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 11 earned this rating in all procedures and conditions.
