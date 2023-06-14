As summer begins, a big concern of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding Mountain State residents and tourists of potential hazards that could arise as outdoor activity increases.
The WVABCA emphasizes that if you choose to consume alcohol, there are a few things you should keep in mind as the weather warms: residents should be aware that there may be negative physical reactions and unintended consequences that may come as the heat continues to rise. Individuals who drink this summer should be mindful of the potential of dehydration and a faster increase in Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A higher BAC may impact the body’s ability to process alcohol – which could cause sickness, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
“Your body can process about one drink per hour, but under strenuous circumstances, such as extreme heat, even a person who can usually handle their alcohol may not be able to metabolize properly,” said WVABCA’s Gig Robinson.
The WVABCA and WVDNR also stress that recreational activities on the water lead to a higher risk of injury and death when alcohol is consumed. In West Virginia alone, there were 11 boating accidents and three fatalities in 2022.
In response to these numbers, the WVDNR will be pushing throughout the summer season to enforce the laws and keep everybody safe. WVDNR is also participating in “Operation Dry Water,” which is a nationwide enforcement campaign that was created to bring awareness to the dangers that may come when alcohol is mixed with boating. Consuming alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time which could all lead to potential danger. “Operation Dry Water” will take place over the July 4 weekend. Last year’s event resulted in 66 citations and six BUI’s.
Among the other agencies involved in this push for summer safety, the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office also emphasizes the potential fire hazards that could be caused this summer because of cookouts and fireworks.
While both are a big part of summer fun, the Fire Marshal’s Office stresses that using a grill while intoxicated may heighten the risk of injury. From 2014-2018, there were nearly 19,700 emergency room (ER) visits in relation to grilling accidents. According to data provided by public information officer Timothy Rock, there were over 15,600 ER visits in 2020 in the United States.
Rock stated that sparklers account for one-fourth of these ER visits.
Though these statistics are not directly related to alcohol consumption, because of the impairment of judgment intoxication risks, the WVABCA is urging residents to practice caution.
WVABCA commissioner Fred Wooton said, “Keeping everyone safe during the summertime is our goal. As our agencies have united, I would encourage all West Virginians to join together and look out for one another this summer. Remember, water and alcohol only mix well in a glass.”
