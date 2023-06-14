As summer begins, a big concern of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding Mountain State residents and tourists of potential hazards that could arise as outdoor activity increases.

The WVABCA emphasizes that if you choose to consume alcohol, there are a few things you should keep in mind as the weather warms: residents should be aware that there may be negative physical reactions and unintended consequences that may come as the heat continues to rise. Individuals who drink this summer should be mindful of the potential of dehydration and a faster increase in Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). A higher BAC may impact the body’s ability to process alcohol – which could cause sickness, heat exhaustion or heatstroke. 

