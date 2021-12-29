As a New Year begins, let each one find strength and joy in our life daily, as we live in forgiveness and Love. (Hebrews 13:8) Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday and today and forever.
Celebrating Christmas holidays in the neighborhood was bright and cheerful with many folks having beautiful lights and decorations displayed, but Hampshire County Parks & Rec represented the most beautiful display for all the county at the Central Hampshire Park. Thanks for caring and sharing.
Miss Lindsey Funk graduated from WVU last week with family members David and Amy Funk, Luke and Blake and grandparents Richard and Brenda Haines attending the ceremony, and on to celebrating her 22nd birthday Dec. 23. Congratulations.
Tom and Renee Pownall, Jack and Dean of Morgantown spent the holidays with Rod and Cinda Bowman and all enjoyed dinner and Christmas Eve with Rob and Corrina Reynolds and family at their home near Slanesville, and Christmas Day was spent with other family members at the home of grandparents, Wayne and Una Lupton. Also celebrating her 70th birthday with the family was Joyce Bingham. Truly a blessed family celebration.
Also, other neighbors and friends celebrating birthdays were Jack Pyles on the 25th, and his sister Linda Barnes on the 23rd. Special belated wishes to them and also to Francis Davis, Patty Bean on the 19th, Bill McDonald on the 24th. Dwight Hott and Carol Bean Lindsey on the 27th, and upcoming wishes going to Christine Lupton, Pam Simms, Greta McKee, Jennifer Metzler and Shelby Hulver, and Jean Hott Nelson and Brad Racey.
Harold Poland and Ken Turner of Romney recently spent time reminiscing and sightseeing Nathaniel Mountain and Horn Camp 1-room school. Harold’s grandparents, the late Varner and Nettie Hott were Horn Camp original family members.
Ernie and Betty Racey have enjoyed having recent callers in their home: our granddaughter, Ali Twigg from New York was home for Christmas. Others were Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs, Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Dwight Racey, Brad and Laurie Racey, Dennis and Emily Funk and grandson, Dexter and Jase, Dwight and Eric Hott, Larry Saville, Jimmy Pyles and Gabe Simms and Dashelle.
Our community grieves over the passing of lifelong members recently: Shirley (Funk) Veach, daughter of late Lester and Ethel (Hott) Funk, and Scott Bean, who also leaves behind a host of relatives in our community. Also, Dale Riggleman died at his home on lower Horn Camp last Sunday.
