100 Years Ago — Dec. 21, 1921
This bear story starts with Raymond Cline finding a big black bear in his bed at the head of Potlick Cove the 15th of December. He snapped his cartridges in his gun twice at the bear who took offense and lumbered off. Cline tried to shoot again and this time the cartridge fired missing the bear with the bullet. The next day Lem Bean, Raymond Cline, Henry J. Bean and Jas. L. Pancake followed the bear’s tracks and found where it had made a bed the day before. Lem Bean, an old bear huner, said the bear would go to a tree as soon as he found one. The hunters followed the tracks a short distance and found where the bear entered a large chestnut oak tree. This tree was a short distance from Ft. Defiance at the head of Devil’s Hole. Cline, Bean and Pancake held their guns ready and Lem Bean beat on the tree. The bear crawled out and as his head emerged from the hole where he entered the tree the three men fired. The bear was hit in the head and neck. He fell down inside the tree and crawled up a second time and was shot again. The hunters then cut the tree down and dragged the dead bear out. It weighed 225 pounds and was carried by the four men five miles.
The body of Charles C. Wolford, son of Benjamin T. Wolford, who lives near Wappocomo, arrived in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sunday. He was with the American Expeditionary Forces in France and was killed by a machine gun bullet in the battle of Chateau Thierry on July 31, 1918.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 15, 1971
Robert Riedel of Troop 32 recently earned Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle award. This award was presented to him at a Court of Honor held Nov. 23, at the Methodist Church.
Roger P. Maphis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Maphis, of Romney, became on Nov. 1, the Executive Director of one of the largest Armed services YMCA’s in the country – the Charlestown YMCA in Boston, Mass.
Santa Claus can’t miss Horn Camp this year, with all the blinking lights and decorated trees. Mayor Ron Singer and his pet ground hog, Luke, are predicting pretty weather through the Christmas holidays. However, Luke went into hibernation yesterday.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 16, 1981
Last week, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lewis participated in making a documentary type movie on retirement.
They were chosen because of Mr. Lewis’ experience with retirement in industry and Mrs. Lewis’ experience with National Retired Teachers Association. A film crew of four and more than $100,000 in movie equipment was transported from Baltimore to the Lewis’ home in Romney.
In a special interview held before the fireplace, the active lifestyle of the couple was captured on film as the Lewis’ demonstrated several of their hobbies.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 18, 1991
Bob and Nell Daugherty returned to their home Sunday evening, Dec. 16, after spending two week’s vacation visiting the beautiful Islands of Hawaii, one week in Maui, and one week in Oahu and Honolulu.
Members of Hampshire High School’s Chorus and members of the Show Choir, Harmony, contributed over 106 cans of food for the Community Christmas Food Baskets this year. Students wanted to share the holiday spirit of giving by helping those in need during this holiday season.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 19, 1991
Last Saturday, 300 food boxes were distributed to families in our community.
The “Recycled teenagers” from our area recently traveled to Nashville, Tenn., on a bus tour with Phyllis Peters as group leader.
Linda Smith accompanied Don and Paula Cookman to Pittsburgh, Pa., on Sunday, to attend the voice recital of the Cookman’s daughter, Jane Burgess, at Duquesne University.
Katherine Blue, Washington, D.C., was in to spend the weekend with her grandmother, Mrs. Madeline Blue.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 21, 2011
In a 2-to-1 vote, the Hampshire County Commission approved Tuesday what appears to be a significant change in the business relationship it has maintained for 2 decades with the company — Genesis Health- Care — that manages and operates the county-owned Hampshire Center nursing home in Sunrise Summit.
The County Commission would continue to own the facility, however under the new arrangement, the existing management agreement would be ended and a long-term lease agreement would be established in its place.
THREE CHURCHES — The seven residential and support buildings are finished and “people are arriving,” said Bob LoPinto, president of the Global Capital of World Peace. The transcendental meditation village has been named the “Maharishi Purusha Capital of the Western World.”
The Purgitsville Pearls served the Mill Creek Ruritan Club their Christmas dinner this month. They lost one of their members — Shirley Coon.
Spencer Malick, the Hampshire senior who played a little bit of everywhere during his football career, has picked up a couple of honorable mentions. The 5-11, 175-pound Malick has been named all-state honorable mention by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
