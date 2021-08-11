Recently, an employee supervising a rock-climbing wall where we were staying made a point to come over to my husband and me to compliment our children’s good manners.
She was impressed by their frequent use of “thank you, please, and yes, ma’am.” She congratulated us for instilling politeness in our 3 Savages, saying, “Your children have the best manners. You should be very proud.”
Of course, we both were.
Despite the compliments our Savages receive for the way they look, their academic accomplishments, or their success in extracurricular activities, nothing makes me prouder as a mother than to know my children are respectful and kind to others.
In other words, I beam with pride when they follow our advice and “act like they’ve had some raisin’.”
Now, don’t get me wrong. At home, our son still tries to shove what seems like an entire pork chop into his mouth in one bite. Our oldest daughter drives me crazy by answering way too many “thank yous,” with “no problem,” and too many yes-no questions with “yeah.”
Our youngest daughter likes to sit at the dinner table with her knees drawn up like a bird ready to take flight with no napkin in sight, wiping up minor spills and her mouth with the back of her hand.
Yet, when we exit the door of our home, our Savages turn on their company manners like champs. I find comfort in knowing that how they behave in private isn’t necessarily how they behave in public.
I’ve been giving a lot of thought to this lately. It seems like the more time I spend on social media, the more it becomes apparent to me that many adults need to realize the difference between what you say or do in private and what you say or do in public.
There’s a big difference between the conversations I have with my husband, our immediate family, and our very closest friends, and those I share in public.
Last week I said to my husband, “If you ask me where any of my coworkers stand on a specific political or social issue, I couldn’t tell you, nor could they tell you where I stand. It’s not appropriate to discuss that stuff at work.”
I try very hard to be mindful of the “public” in my job description as a “public employee.”
It’s important to realize we don’t have to attend every argument we get invited to. Sometimes it’s better not to weigh in. If you are commenting on a news story, a public page’s post, or during the local school board meeting, you are making a comment that all your neighbors are seeing.
If you are negatively vague posting about another person to a mutual friend, you might as well be talking about them while they’re standing next to you in a room. If you post about a controversial topic publicly, don’t become surprised or upset when that stirs up controversy.
Not everything we think, feel, or do deserves a public post. Trust me, most of the public doesn’t want to see it. Some things are better left for private conversations.
It’s important to use our company manners, even on social media. Just like with our Savages, make those around you proud by “acting like you’ve had some raisin’.”
