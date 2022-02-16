The wildlife are particularly active this winter in the mild weather. Great horned owls, probably our earliest breeding bird, are courting and breeding this month. The female selects a nest site in late January or early February, (usually a used crow or hawk nest) where she lays one to four eggs and broods constantly to protect them from the cold until they hatch in March.
They need about 2 months to fully develop although many will leave the nest in April before they can fly. They scramble through the branches or jump to the ground below and the adults make the rounds among their scattered kids, feeding them and warding off danger. The male is the most powerful of our owls, but not the largest, and although he’s smaller than the female, his voice is deeper so you should hear him pretty clearly on these winter nights.
My husband and I like to sleep in a cool room, and even in the cold of winter we have a window open, so we’ve heard several different owls hooting in the woods at night.
Black bears have already given birth in their dens and when they come out in the early spring, the tiny 10-pound cubs will be active little furballs. Red foxes, solitary most of the year, are now pairing up for mating season.
Last summer on our hill, we heard the strangest noises (sort of like a calf crying) and if we hadn’t caught a glimpse of them, we’d never have known it was a pair of kits playing. Listen for adult pairs yipping and squalling at night and check fields and woods for twin sets of tracks.
On cold nights, titmice, chickadees and even bluebirds will use empty bird houses as shelter. You can buy roosting houses with entrance holes in the bottoms and a series of perches on the inside, but that’s not really necessary.
Watch for stray evening grosbeaks and purple finches at your feeders. If you run out of bird seed, dry chunk dog food makes an excellent wild bird food for those ground feeders.
It’s nutritious and may be cheaper than seed by weight.
Birds and squirrels will enjoy your leftovers. A simple feeder can be made using one of those mesh bags from the store and filling it with dried pumpkin, squash or sunflower seeds. Nuthatches, in particular, love pumpkin seeds. For smaller birds, grind the dry seeds in a blender or coffee grinder and spread them on a stump or on the ground. Overripe fruit that you’re ready to pitch out can be given to the birds. Blue jays and cardinals enjoy raisins, ripe bananas and apple halves.
Hollow out a grapefruit or orange half and use it for an outdoor bird feeder bowl.
Tack them to a stump or a board and fill with suet, small pieces of food left in the bottom of the dog food bag, broken nuts or a mix of seeds and peanut butter. (Your kids will get a kick of doing that.) And when your homemade citrus containers are empty, the birds will probably just eat the dish.
They’ll also use crushed eggshells for grit and in the spring the calcium in the ground shells will make their egg shells stronger.
Birds will gobble up stale bread and crackers, dry oatmeal and cereal from the bottom of the box and will even have a go at halved baked potatoes still in the skin, dry beans that are crushed and leftover pasta.
If you have a crown of thorns (Euphorbia milli) with few blooms, here is something that may help. They are a close relative of the poinsettia and do best with the same basic watering and light adjustment in the fall. The green leaves are small and short lived and the true flowers are yellow and barely noticeable but are surrounded by colorful durable floral bracts also much like poinsettias.
Use a mix of equal parts sand, peat moss and basic potting soil and provide it with at least 3 hours of sunlight and a temperature of about 72 degrees. Keep it watered but never wet or totally dry. If the soil dries out completely, the leaves will drop off leaving unattractive thorny stems.
Take it outdoors in late spring and fertilize it regularly.
Beginning the middle of October, bring it inside, cut back on the watering and give it the short day treatment of a totally dark room from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. until the middle of November. This should stimulate abundant flowering.
Although the timing of the short days is not a stringent requirement for producing crown of thorn flowers, it will boost blooming in reluctant plants.
Jan. 26, 2005
