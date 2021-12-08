The holiday season can add stress to our daily routines. Atypical schedules, strained finances, family visits and challenging gift purchases for that extended cousin are just a few examples of the seasonal concerns that pile on top of us.
This stress brought on by these seasonal “to-dos” can either be positive or negative.
Eustress, the name for “good stress,” can help us to focus and accomplish the tasks we need to get done. Distress, on the other hand, is the “bad stress” that overwhelms us, makes us tense and sometimes leads to physical illness.
The pressure that bad stress puts on us to engage in unhealthy activities should not be ignored. Bad stress can contribute to higher blood pressure, higher cholesterol and physical inactivity.
When experiencing bad stress, we are also more likely to be tempted to turn to vices such as overeating and smoking.
So how can you mitigate the effects of bad stress this holiday season?
• Keep your mind and body ready. With some anticipation and positive thinking you can preemptively turn the negatives into positives.
• Indulge in the holiday activities you find the most relaxing. Keeping up with regular exercise, a healthy diet and ample rest can also keep your body ready to deal with the added tasks.
• Learn to say no. It’s easy to be overwhelmed with many small tasks. Know your boundaries. Only say yes to things you want to do and you will feel less resentful, bitter and overwhelmed.
• Manage your finances. Planning ahead to manage finances can go a long way in the holiday season. Decide how much you can comfortably afford before you begin shopping. Consider giving homemade and heartfelt gifts, which can be a cheaper alternative to a commercialized counterpart.
• Seek support. The holidays provide a perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and family. Having a caring ear to listen to you is an asset. If you feel overwhelmed, consider seeking professional help.
Psychologists and counselors can offer strategies to help you manage stress, change unhealthy behaviors and address emotional issues.
The advice comes from WVU Extension Service’s Heart Health Movement is adapted from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s campaign and is targeted to help West Virginians become educated and enabled to take charge of their own health.
Turkey Salad
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds or pecan pieces
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup juice from turkey or leftover gravy
- Sliced turkey meat
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. smoked sea salt (or salt and pepper)
- 4 cups iceberg lettuce mix or spring mix salad
- 2/3 cup raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing
Divide the salad onto 2 plates. In a small saucepan, add the sugar and water, and set it to medium high heat. Stir constantly until the mixture starts boiling and half of the water has evaporated. Add sliced almonds or pecans and continue stirring until the mixture becomes caramelized.
Spread it on a piece of parchment paper and let it cool. Once cold, break it into small pieces.
In the same saucepan, heat turkey juices or gravy. Once hot, add cranberries and stir until the cranberries soften and absorb most of the liquid. Set aside.
Spray a medium cooking pan with cooking spray and set it to medium heat. Season the turkey slices with garlic powder, onion powder, smoked sea salt or the seasoning of your preference. Once the pan is hot, cook the turkey until brown on both sides. Remove from the pan and cut it into strips.
Drizzle salad dressing over greens, sprinkle with candied nuts and cranberries and add turkey slices on top. Serve warm. Yield: 2 servings. Recipe can be doubled.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Swirl Pound Cake
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 1-pound loaf pan (8 by 4 inches) with parchment paper. You want the parchment paper larger on the 2 longer sides of the pan so that you can easily pull it out when baked. Lining the pan this way will help easily remove the cake out of the pan after baking.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine eggs, yogurt and sugar, and beat with a hand mixer until smooth. Add in oil and vanilla extract and continue to beat until smooth. Gradually add in the dry ingredients and beat until just combined (about 30-60 seconds). Do not over-mix.
Pour half the batter into a parchment-lined or greased loaf pan. Then scoop 2 to 3 dollops of cranberry sauce (half the sauce) and pour the remaining batter on top. Add the remaining cranberry sauce on top in a few dollops. Use a toothpick to give it a few swirls.
Bake for 60-70 minutes, until the edges are browned, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place the pan on a wire rack and allow the loaf to cool in the pan for an hour. Then, remove loaf from the pan and allow it to cool on a wire rack for another hour or two, until completely cooled.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Gingerbread
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup light molasses
- 1 egg lightly beaten
- 2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1 cup hot water
Spray inside of a 4-1/2-quart slow-cooker with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer at medium speed for 3 to 5 minutes, or until well blended.
Add flour, molasses, egg, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, and cloves; beat until well blended. Stir in water and mix well. Pour batter into slow-cooker. Cover and cook on high for 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Serve warm and top with whipped cream or ice cream if desired, or sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar instead. Yields: 6 to 8 servings.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Spiced Tea Mix
Store mix in airtight wide-mouth containers for best quality and easy use. Possible containers include see-through canisters and canning jars. Decorate canisters with a pretty bow, or cover canning jars with a cloth tied by a bow.
To cover canning jar, you need about 1/4 yard (9 inches) of fabric. Cut a circle, preferably with pinking shears, so it hangs down about 2 inches from the jar top. Place the fabric under the band or over the band. Tie with a ribbon, holding the fabric in place with a rubber band if needed.
Print the recipe on a card and attach it to the jar.
This sweet, spicy cup of tea will put you in a holiday mood.
- 1-1/2 cup orange breakfast drink (such as Tang)
- 3/4 cup iced tea mix (unsweetened)
- 1-1/2 cup white sugar
- 3 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ground cloves
Tea Mix
Mix contents in a large bowl.
Store mixture in an airtight, quart-size container. Decorate container as desired.
Completed Tea
For each serving, place 1 cup boiling water in a mug and stir in 1 to 3 tsp. of mix (to taste).
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Oatmeal Cookie Mix
Cookie mix
- 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
To make the cookie mix, layer the ingredients in a clean, quart-sized jar. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, decorate it and attach a copy of the recipe.
Completed cookies
- 1 container cookie mix
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 egg
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix butter, vanilla and egg together until smooth. Add cookie mix and mix well. Place by spoonsful onto a greased cookie sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown. For best flavor, use this mix within nine months.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Snickerdoodle Muffins
(Muffadoodles)
Gift-giving allows individuals to connect with one another. Gift giving is a year-round tradition that provides joy for the giver and the recipient. Spread the joy 365 days a year with a simple, thoughtful and homemade quick bread mix. Give it as a birthday, anniversary, thank you or holiday gift.
Here are some ways to give the mix:
• In holiday baskets as an activity that gets adults and children baking in the kitchen together
• As a random act of kindness to your neighbor, friend, co-worker or family
• As a way for people to connect with one another by sharing their baked good with others
Create your own recipe or use the following recipes for an easy, thoughtful and homemade gift idea. Place all dry ingredients in a jar and unleash your creative side when decorating the jar. Be sure to include a “use by” date on the recipe you include with the jar.
For best quality, the mix should be used within about six months of when you assembled it, so write the use by date on the recipe for six months in the future.
To use the mix, simply place the contents of the jar into a mixing bowl and combine with additional ingredients indicated on the recipe, then bake in an oven-safe bread loaf pan or muffin tins. These mixes should not be baked in the glass jar.
Muffin mix
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 tsp. cream of tartar
- 3/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1-1/2 cup all-purpose white flour
- 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
Muffin topping – 5 tsp. additional sugar and 1 tsp. ground cinnamon mixed together to sprinkle on top of muffins (½ tsp. per muffin), wrapped separately in jar
In a clean quart-sized jar, layer all ingredients except the 5 tsp. additional sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon. Place additional sugar cinnamon mixture in a small plastic bag and place on top of other ingredients. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, decorate and attach a copy of the recipe.
Completed muffins
- 1 jar Snickerdoodle Muffin mix
- 1 cup (2 sticks) margarine
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/4 cup Greek yogurt (plain, nonfat)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine wet ingredients (margarine, Greek yogurt, eggs and vanilla) in 1 bowl. Combine dry ingredients (sugar, baking soda, baking powder, cream of tartar, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, all-purpose white flour and whole wheat flour) in a separate bowl.
Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until dry ingredients are well mixed. Make sure not to overmix muffins; the batter may be lumpy.
Scoop muffin batter into muffin tins until the batter fills roughly three-fourths of the muffin tin. Stir together additional sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle ½ tsp. on each muffin. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until they are golden brown. Enjoy!
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Cranberry Pecan Muffin Mix
The mix
- 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2-1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup dried cranberries
Use a quart-sized wide-mouth jar. Layer ingredients in the jar in the order given. Pack ingredients down slightly before adding another layer. Cover jar with lid. Attach gift tag instructions for the final product. Note: Store jar in the refrigerator and use within 1 month.
Completed muffins
- 1 jar Cranberry Pecan Muffin Mix
- 1 egg, beaten
- 3/4 cup skim milk
- 1/4 cup butter
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine milk, butter, and egg in a small bowl until blended. Pour muffin mix into a large bowl. Add milk, margarine, and egg mixture to the bowl, stirring until moistened. Do not over stir.
Spoon evenly into prepared muffin cups. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 425 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.
Source: The University of Maine Extension Service
