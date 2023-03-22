In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

Asparagus has been cultivated for culinary and medicinal purposes for more than 2,000 years. Versatile and healthy, it can be eaten raw or cooked, and is used fresh, frozen or canned.

Asparagus is generally available from April through June. Asparagus can be used in salads, side dishes and entrées or as an appetizer, and can be boiled, steamed, microwaved, roasted or stir-fried.

0322 recipes 1.jpg
0322 recipes 2.png
0322 recipes 3.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.