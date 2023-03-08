Sally Mullins

Once again (or should I say still), the weather is playing games with us. Supposedly, variety is the spice of life, but I have to say, when it comes to weather, I prefer basic, ordinary winter days when it’s winter and warm spring days when it’s spring. Our plants cannot decide if they should stay underground or pop up and take their chances with precarious temperatures. I have tamped down a lot of plants that needed to stay buried. 

Place birdhouses outdoors early this month. Birds will be arriving and looking for nesting sites soon. Ideally, houses erected on smooth metal poles where predators cannot climb are most often selected, but placement on top of fence posts or in trees will work just as well. If you have a lot of birds, consider growing some gourds this year for next year’s birdhouses. They might be something your kids would enjoy growing. 

