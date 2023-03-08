Once again (or should I say still), the weather is playing games with us. Supposedly, variety is the spice of life, but I have to say, when it comes to weather, I prefer basic, ordinary winter days when it’s winter and warm spring days when it’s spring. Our plants cannot decide if they should stay underground or pop up and take their chances with precarious temperatures. I have tamped down a lot of plants that needed to stay buried.
Place birdhouses outdoors early this month. Birds will be arriving and looking for nesting sites soon. Ideally, houses erected on smooth metal poles where predators cannot climb are most often selected, but placement on top of fence posts or in trees will work just as well. If you have a lot of birds, consider growing some gourds this year for next year’s birdhouses. They might be something your kids would enjoy growing.
We feed the birds year-round and our birdhouses and birdbaths stay up then also. The birdhouses get cleaned before it’s time for a new season of nests, but the bluebirds that live here year-round always make it tricky for us to get them cleaned.
Water your houseplants more frequently with the onset of spring and new growth, but be careful not to overwater them. You can also begin fertilizing them (half-strength for the first two weeks) on a regular schedule.
While it’s too early to put houseplants outdoors, that doesn’t mean we can’t do a lot of what needs to be done before that time arrives. Repot any that may have outgrown their containers or become rootbound and cut a few to root for new plantings. It’s a simple way to increase your plants and get some ready for gifts. It’s nice to have small gifts like that on hand when you need one.
Remove mulch around emerging spring-blooming bulbs so they can rise and bloom as well. It is never too early to be pulling out weeds. Many that would be popping up now are perennial weeds that will reseed and come back year after year. This is great for perennial flowers, but not so much for weeds, so get a garden hoe or hand cultivator (I call them garden claws) and eliminate them before they get a roothold in the garden. The day after a good rain is when we try to get out and attack them. That being said, when weeds pop up in your bulb beds, pull them out by hand so as not to disturb the bulbs or roots.
One of our favorite early spring flowers are the Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica). They’ve all been given to us throughout the years and they are still forming a beautiful boundary around our shady lower garden. They are a wonderful no-fuss, no-muss, early-blooming perennial plant.
If you have a lily pool, it’s time to think about resurrecting it before new growth begins. On a nice, sunny, warm day, drain and clean the pool and make a list of what you want to put in it this spring. Check, one chore done.
If you are buying balled and burlapped trees or shrubs, be aware that a brown plastic material that looks and feels like natural burlap but does not break down in the soil is frequently being used. These materials must be completely removed to ensure success of the plants. Although they’ve been warned about this product, many nurserymen may still be using them, so be on the safe side and remove any and all material wrapped around the base of the plant.
Once new growth begins on trees and shrubs, cut back any winter-damaged twigs you may have missed. If you need to move dogwoods or magnolias, early spring is the time to do it. Always move magnolias with a ball of dirt, never bare root. No matter if you’re transplanting or doing a new planting, always water new plants religiously, but don’t drown them, for the first year.
Enjoy the warm days; spring will be here soon.
