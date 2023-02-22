The night before Valentine’s Day our middle school-aged son declared, “You don’t have to give me a Valentine tomorrow. I don’t need a box of candy or anything like that. Your love for me is already sweet enough.”
I was incredibly touched and thanked him, but then as he walked away, he added, “So, can I stay home from school tomorrow?”
Aha, there it was. I chuckled and answered, “No, but nice try, Son.”
A few days later, I saw a cell phone commercial that reminded me of this exchange. A son begins a heartfelt text to his mom about how much he loves her. At first the mom is appreciative and replies with her own words of love.
However, as her son continues to thickly lay on the compliments, she finally texts, “I’m guessing you failed your math test again.” The commercial ends with the son texting back, “See, you’re so smart, too.”
At least I’m reassured we’re not the only household in America where the children first attempt flattery before making a request or delivering bad news.
Of course, truth be told, I can remember trying to butter up my own parents from time to time. Usually my mom’s first inkling was to ask, “What did you do now?” While my dad’s go-to response was typically, “How much is this going to cost me?”
Generally, it never failed, that one of those 2 questions hit the nail right on the head, despite my protests of, “Can’t a girl just tell her parents how much she loves them without wanting something?” Maybe a girl could and should, but sadly, more often than not, she didn’t.
I often now find myself repeating my parents’ skepticism to our own Savages. When our teenage daughter starts readily handing out unprompted compliments about how nice or funny her father and I are, I immediately ask, “What do you want?”
Many times, it’s to go on a trip or get a new cell phone, but sometimes she surprises us with, “Nothing. I just see lots of kids who don’t have it as good as we do and I feel lucky, that’s all.”
See, a girl can tell her parents how much she loves them without wanting something in return, and, to be fair, so can and does a pre-teen boy.
After all, I believe all 3 of our Savages have learned that flattery will only get them so far. At some point, no matter, how hard they try to soften the blow or butter us up, they must be willing to maturely accept whatever response their requests receive or whatever consequence their actions garner.
This is a lesson that probably shouldn’t stop with our family. I could see it also being very beneficial not only in Washington, D.C., but in many state capitals as well.
I believe all the sweet talk in the world only gets you so far. Eventually, your actions will determine if those words leave a sour taste behind.
First published Feb. 20, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.