Kitty Savage 2023

The night before Valentine’s Day our middle school-aged son declared, “You don’t have to give me a Valentine tomorrow. I don’t need a box of candy or anything like that. Your love for me is already sweet enough.” 

I was incredibly touched and thanked him, but then as he walked away, he added, “So, can I stay home from school tomorrow?” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.