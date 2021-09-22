ROMNEY — Sometime around 1824 a church, sometimes identified as either St. Paul’s or St. Matthew’s and an offspring of the Church of England, was built in the town of Romney.
The exact location of this 1st Episcopal church is uncertain, as it was destroyed by fire not long before the Civil War. Between the destruction of that church and the completion of St. Stephen’s in August 1885, Episcopal worship services were held in various Romney churches as well as in the chapel of the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
By 1882, Major J.C. Covell mounted a campaign to build a new church, voicing fears that many former members had likely been lost to other denominations. Major Covell used $225 of his own money to buy the property from C. S. and Catherine White.
Major Covell was successful in raising the necessary money for building a new church to be called St. Stephen’s.
A contract was let out in late 1884, and the construction was completed in 60 days at a cost of about $1,800. The church could seat approximately 175 people.
The Rev. George A. Gibbons held the first worship service there on Aug. 9, 1885. Bishop George W. Peterkin, the 1st bishop of the Diocese of West Virginia, consecrated the church on Nov. 13, 1888.
St. Stephen’s has undergone little modification since its construction. On Aug. 9, it turned 126 years old and the Episcopal presence in Hampshire County was 260 years old.
Other than maintenance necessities, such as carpeting and roofing, modifications have primarily consisted of the added front porch, the Rev. Gibbons’ window and modern lighting, heating and cooling.
The firsts of St. Stephens include the first marriage, Edith Parsons to Julius Samuel Waddle on June 3, 1891. Perhaps more interesting is the second wedding on June 30, 1891 of Edna Earl Brady, 23, to John J. Cornwell, 24. The notes record “a crowded church.” The first baptism was George Sloan on July 26, 1885.
From the records most baptisms took place in the home until after 1900; then church services became more regular. The first to be confirmed at St. Stephen’s was Rebecca G. Barid and William Nelson Barid on Dec 13, 1865.
In 1911 St. Stephen’s became known as Hampshire Parish for the West Virginia Diocese. Included in the parish was the Central Mission, the Epiphany Church in Okonoko (near Levels) and Zion Church in Slanesville.
The stained glass window over the altar — possibly a Tiffany or a good imitation — was given in memory of Rev. Gibbons, whose picture hangs on the back wall of the church. The filigreed wooden altar cross, brought to this country from the Holy Land by a Commodore Harwood, was given to St. Stephen’s by the Keller family in 1914.
Episcopal history in the county dates back to its very beginnings as a British colony and the Church of England was the official church. An Episcopal Church was formed in Hampshire County in 1753, but a vestry wasn’t formed until 1761 because of the French and Indian War.
The 1st minister, the Rev. Manning, arrived from England in 1772.
ABOUT St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Location: 310 E. Main Street, Romney
Sunday Worship: 9 a.m., Fellowship time follows
