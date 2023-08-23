CUMBERLAND – Roads now being built will eventually link up Cumberland with the Valley of Virginia by model highways. This will open a large territory in the Potomac Valley in Maryland and West Virginia. The proposed route runs by way of the Oldtown road from Cumberland to Paw Paw, W.Va., 25 miles east of here by railroad, thence to the Winchester pike, connecting with Martinsburg and Winchester.
50 years ago - 1973
Lorain Shanholtzer spent several days last week attending a convention of the American Accounting Association, which was held in Quebec, Canada.
Miss Maxine Clower recently spent a week vacationing on Sea Pines Plantation, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Marine Cpl. Eddie W. Newbill, husband of Mrs. Joann Newbill, Romney, is on deployment with the Marine Detachment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence in the Mediterranean.
40 years ago -1983
Mr. and Mrs. W. Eugene Tutwiler attended the 80th National Rural Letter Carriers Association convention held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aug. 7-12. While there they toured an Indian reservation, the city of Santa Fe, Kirtland Air Force Base and old downtown Albuquerque.
Dr. Jack Williams, who spent the past four weeks with his mother, Mrs. Virginia Williams Bailey, and W.C. Bailey, left Sunday to resume his practice in Modena, Italy. Miss Gloria Pini, who has been visiting Mr. and Mrs. Bailey since June, accompanied Dr. Williams to Modena, where she lives.
30 years ago -1993
The Romney First Church of the Nazarene would like to invite all their friends and families to its 50th anniversary activities on Aug. 29.
Shaun Harvey and Odie and Shelley Sine spent last week with their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James L. Kimble, of Fort Ashby, and attended Vacation Bible School at Berean Independent Baptist Church.
20 years ago - 2003
Aaron E. Seldon has graduated from the army ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) Leader’s Training at Fort Knox, Ky. The cadet is a 2001 graduate of HHS.
JUNCTION – Harold and Ruth Statler were blessed with the company of their daughter, Amy Bonshon, from Palm Springs, Calif., for a week recently. While here they spent a few days sightseeing in Washington, D.C.
At Belmont and Barbara Kline’s home there is a newly built base for a flagpole. The flagpole was a donation from Glen Moreland, and others helped on the project. At the top of the pole is the American flag, then son Ryan’s Company flag; also a light to light it at night.
Good job, Belmont, it really looks nice, and it adds some beauty to the ridge.
10 years ago - 2013
CAPON BRIDGE — A company that proposed a 78,000-square-foot data center here is scaling back its scope and asking for more time to get started. Cyber Innovation Labs last week asked the Hampshire County Development Authority for an extension on its option to build in the Capon
Bridge Technical Park off Smokey Hollow Road.
ROMNEY — Judge Charles Parsons thinks a new tougher approach to truancy is paying dividends, but he’s the 1st to admit the data is sketchy so far. But Linda Nixon, attendance director for Hampshire County Schools, believes his assumptions are right and anticipates attendance numbers will climb this semester. The best evidence — and deterrent— is word on the street, she says.
