watermelon stand

Watermelon stand near Ice Mountain.

100 years ago

CUMBERLAND – Roads now being built will eventually link up Cumberland with the Valley of Virginia by model highways. This will open a large territory in the Potomac Valley in Maryland and West Virginia. The proposed route runs by way of the Oldtown road from Cumberland to Paw Paw, W.Va., 25 miles east of here by railroad, thence to the Winchester pike, connecting with Martinsburg and Winchester.

