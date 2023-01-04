How much do you know about this place we call home? Here’s our seventh annual test of your knowledge of Hampshire County trivia — 30 multiple-choice and true-or-false questions. The answers are found on page 4A. Score yourself and brag to your friends.
1 During the Civil War, in April of 1862, a skirmish broke out near Grassy Lick. Whose residence was the scene of the tussle?
2 What is the original name of the historic 1790s-era house on Slanesville Pike that was restored in 1984?
D) Capt. David Pugh House
3 What was the motto of the Green Palm Restaurant that used to be on Main Street in Romney?
A) “A Clean Place to Eat”
C) “Stop and Stay Awhile”
D) “Good Food, Great People”
4 In January of 1950, a farmer from Sunrise Orchards told the Review about a strange happening on his farm: One of his __________ had literally “jumped out of its skin.”
5 Which of the following was NOT the name of an historic Hampshire County schoolhouse?
6 How many of the Hampshire County structures on the National Historic Register are churches?
7 In 1971, this HHS athlete set the 100 and 200 meter dash school records.
8 This Hampshire man was the last person publicly hanged in Moundsville, then the site of the state prison. He now lies in an unmarked grave in Indian Mound.
9 William Washington became the first black land developer in West Virginia, developing the subdivision known as ____________.
10 Which sport in Hampshire history has finished their regular season with an undefeated record?
11 What is the name of the architecture firm tasked with making Hampshire’s new schools a reality?
A) Chapman Technical Group
B) Edward Tucker Architects
C) Murray Associates Architects
D) McKinley Architecture and Engineering
12 Bhavana Society, High View’s idyllic Buddhist meditation center, celebrated a milestone in 2022. How long have they called this county home?
13 Which location in Hampshire County made a surprise appearance on a July Jeopardy episode, the clue stumping all 3 contestants?
14 This summer, we experienced a storm like no other – one that brought 2 tornadoes and 2-inch hail. Before 2022, when was the last time a tornado hit Hampshire County?
15 Three community members were honored as Knights of Olde Hampshire in 2022. Which of the following was not?
16 Cacapon River’s watershed boasts a watershed that is approximately _______ percent forested.
17 Which town has an entrance sign that states, “__________, on the road to everywhere”?
18 How many times has the Hampshire football team qualified for the playoffs?
19 Hampshire County has its very own weather-predicting groundhog who shows his face in Horn Camp every February. What is his name?
20 The HHS Class of 2022 had an interesting farewell to their senior year. On the last day of classes, staff and students arrived to find a ________ on the school’s roof.
21_____ A. Clinton Loy chaired the “War Fund” drive in Hampshire County in 1945. The drive didn’t meet its $4,000 quota.
22_____ In 1974, a 3-day outdoor music festival in Romney drew artists like John Prine to the stage, performing for around 15,000 people.
23_____Col. Edward Jackson – Stonewall Jackson’s father – was born March 1, 1759 in Hampshire County.
24_____ Kaylie Hall was the 1st Trojan to win an official WVSSAC-sanctioned state championship in wrestling.
25_____ The Flood of 1985 uncovered something unique for county resident John Pancake: a box of never-before-seen World War I artifacts.
26_____ The oldest building in Romney is the Davis House, built in 1750.
27_____ Mike Wardian, a Hampshire native, ran from Sacramento, Calif. home to Augusta in June on a cross-country, Route 50 trek.
28_____The Romney barn on Depot Street was one of 7 projects awarded grants this year by PAWV – the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.
29_____ Peyton Duncan took the crown of Miss Hampshire County Fair in July. During the pageant, she wowed the judges with her skill on the piano.
30_____ In September, social media played a critical role in apprehending a driver who passed a school bus on a blind curve on Route 220.
