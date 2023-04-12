“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4
Birthday wishes to Donna Bohrer, April 3; Ruth Long, April 7; Kim Morris, Pastor Earl Travis, April 13; Crystal Moreland and Chris Moreland, April 4; Dorothy Glick, April 16; Sheila Combs, April 17; Beverly Malcolm, Andy Stotler, April 18; James Robert Haslacker, April 21; Mason Frederick Haslacker, April 25.
Anniversary wishes to Don and Diana Perry, April 1; Willis and Betty Bohrer, April 10; Todd and Misty Mulledy, April 15; Scottie and Mischell Bohrer, April 16; Walter and Jeannie Long, April 21; George and Blanch Hurt, April 22.
No school happenings; children are already counting the days left. Schools are starting field trips.
Roger and Sharon Montgomery had their annual Easter Egg Hunt at their home on Sunday. Sharon said they had about 40 attend. Izzabella Heavner found the lucky Golden Egg. Lots of family and friends with so much food to eat. No one left hungry.
Donna Bohrer had her family for Easter and a large egg hunt. Our family had all our family except granddaughter Jessica and Terry and daughters with 20 for dinner. There were dinners in a lot of homes celebrating Easter. It feels good to be back talking to friends. Any news, call me. I love to talk and hear from so many that tell me how much they enjoy reading my column; that is why I do it.
Please remember in prayer Mel Montgomery, Keith Lambert Jr., Mary Alice Moreland, Scotty Bohrer, Jack Bender, Marie Whitacre, Crystal Moreland, Donna Bohrer, Betty Kidwell. When you think of them, say a prayer.
