Food for fines during the month of November – the Hampshire County Public Library will be accepting non-expired, non-perishable food donations that we will used in our community food pantry. Bring in your donations and receive $2 off your fine, no matter how old, for every item you bring in.

There will be no story time on Nov. 11; it will resume on Nov. 18.

