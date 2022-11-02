Food for fines during the month of November – the Hampshire County Public Library will be accepting non-expired, non-perishable food donations that we will used in our community food pantry. Bring in your donations and receive $2 off your fine, no matter how old, for every item you bring in.
There will be no story time on Nov. 11; it will resume on Nov. 18.
WV Family Read Week will be Nov. 13-20
Children’s story time every Friday at 11 a.m.: crafts, story and activities
Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m.: LEGO night. Come out to make an infinity cube.
Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.: STEM activity – feather race, butter making, candy experiments
Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.: Family night – Christmas card making
Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m.: Melanie Vogel, local children author, will be here reading one of her books.
Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.: special Art/STEAM activity for family read week
The library will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. o
