Every life has been affected by the current pandemic. To take a page from Gov. Jim Justice, “In some way, shape, form or fashion.”
There is hardly anyone who does not know what corona, or COVID-19 means. If one has not come in contact with the virus, become sick due to the virus, it most likely has impacted their job and possibly their income.
Lifestyles have been cramped by quarantine, safe distancing or stay-home orders. Yes, every life has been affected. This is due to the highly contagious quality of this illness.
As professing Christians, what if we applied the same principles of the coronavirus to our walk with Christ? I specify, “Professing Christians” because not everyone who professes being a Christian truly lives the life or practices the standards that Christ Himself established.
Over and over again in scripture, He told us that if we were His, we would bear the fruit of it. He also told us that many who cried out at His return would be told, “Depart from me, I never knew you.” So what if, we as, “Christians” lived up to the standard set by Christ?
What does it take to be a contagious Christian? You know, one that truly contaminates others with the Jesusvirus.
If close proximity to another individual or group can spread the coronavirus, then who are you transferring the Jesusvirus to? Who is catching Jesus from being in your presence?
I once heard it put this way [HP + CP + CC = MI]. A High Potency Christian character [HP], Close Proximity to others with whom we come in contact [CP], and Clear Communication of the gospel message [St. Francis of Assisi said, “And if necessary use words.”] = Maximum Impact.
Who are you having the Maximum Impact on? Do others look at your lifestyle and desire to become a Christian living every day for Jesus Christ?
Do others look at your lifestyle and have the desire to be transformed from their sins to the brand new way of life that can only come from the blood and power of Jesus?
Is your love for Jesus contagious? It can be. But let’s be honest. It is going to take a lot of work, considerable time and intentionality. You will have to make a concerted effort to live the life that Jesus tells us about.
That kind of life comes only through falling head over heels in love with Christ and exemplifying Him in all that you do and say with whomever you come into contact.
In fact, the apostle Paul said, “But in your hearts set apart Christ Jesus as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have…” [1 Peter 3:15, NIV]. If you are truly living it, they will ask!
So, are you a contagious Christian?
If so, who are you infecting?
