Harry Spaid

Everyone has been reporting the sighting of a robin in their yard. If this is really a sign of spring, one day last week, I spotted a flock of eight robins in my backyard. 

On Saturday, March 11, between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be serving a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits, fresh fruit, coffee and juice. A free-will donation will be collected with all proceeds going to benefit Hospice of the Panhandle. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.