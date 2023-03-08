Everyone has been reporting the sighting of a robin in their yard. If this is really a sign of spring, one day last week, I spotted a flock of eight robins in my backyard.
On Saturday, March 11, between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., the Timber Ridge Christian Church will be serving a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits, fresh fruit, coffee and juice. A free-will donation will be collected with all proceeds going to benefit Hospice of the Panhandle.
On Saturday, April 8, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding an Easter bake sale with barbecued chicken, which may be preordered or picked up at the club on sale day.
On Saturday, April 29, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Shiloh UMC will be holding a yard sale. Call Yvonne Hopper for more information or table rental at 304-856-3009. They will be serving country ham sandwiches, vegetable soup, homemade baked goods and lots of yard sale items and collectibles.
On Sunday, March 12, a sure sign that spring is coming, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour for daylight savings time. The calendar says the first day of spring is March 20.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will be holding a sunrise service followed by coffee and refreshments served before Sunday school at 10 a.m. with communion served at the morning worship service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Happy birthday wishes to Peggy Seldon, March 12; Mabel Davis, March 15; Colton Spaid, March 18; and Betty Larrick, March 23.
