I have just been the intended victim of an elaborate scam. I received a phone call on Oct. 20 from Joe Johnson, phone number 914-984-7536, informing me I had won $2.5 million and a silver Mercedes. It would be delivered to my house on Nov. 29 by a group of 4 people: Debra Hollard, “Steve Harvey,” Michael Collins and Polonia White. All I had to do was have 2 pieces of identification, a picture ID and a “claimers receipt,” which was a receipt from a general dollar store for a $500 purchase of Vanilla Visa gift cards. I called the number listed and they do answer, “Publishers Clearing House, leave a message.” I have turned all of this information over to the Attorney General’s office, but have had no reply from them.
We will be celebrating Veterans Day on Nov. 11. If you know a veteran, thank them for their service. The Capon Valley Ruritans will be serving a free breakfast to all veterans and their spouses on Nov. 13, starting at 7:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend. A free-will donation will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Association.
The community Thanksgiving service will be hosted by Bethel UMC this year on Nov. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be placing collection boxes for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign next week. The toys will be distributed on Dec. 16 at the clubhouse in Yellow Spring from noon to 4 p.m. If you have a child or know of one who needs a toy for Christmas, call me at 304-856-2816 and leave your name and phone number and the child’s name, age and sex.
Happy birthday wishes to Amy Brill, Nov. 6; Seth Vanderlinden, Nov. 10; Tim Wingfield, Nov. 12.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour on Nov. 7. Daylight saving time ends.
