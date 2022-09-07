100 Years Ago — 1922

W.Va. still shows “wet” tendencies. West Virginians who have voted in the national prohibition poll being taken by the Literary Digest are 54.2 per cent “wet and damp,” according to figures published this week by the magazine. Last week the West Virginia voters were 58.2 per cent “wet and damp.” There were 4,299 votes cast in West Virginia, according to the latest tabulation. Of these, 1,798 were for enforcement, 1,797 for modification and 704 for repeal of the Volstead law. Last week the figures were 889 for enforcement, 921 for modification and 320 for repeal. So far 617,838 ballots have been counted by the Literary Digest.

BIT Bluegrass

Duke Charlton and the West Virginia Bluegrass Pals appeared at the Hampshire-Hardy Democratic Dinner at the Hampshire County Fairground on Sept. 1, 1982. Members of the band were Rose Charlton, Duke Charlton and Joe Welch from Burlington, and Dave Crock from Springfield.

