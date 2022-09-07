Duke Charlton and the West Virginia Bluegrass Pals appeared at the Hampshire-Hardy Democratic Dinner at the Hampshire County Fairground on Sept. 1, 1982. Members of the band were Rose Charlton, Duke Charlton and Joe Welch from Burlington, and Dave Crock from Springfield.
W.Va. still shows “wet” tendencies. West Virginians who have voted in the national prohibition poll being taken by the Literary Digest are 54.2 per cent “wet and damp,” according to figures published this week by the magazine. Last week the West Virginia voters were 58.2 per cent “wet and damp.” There were 4,299 votes cast in West Virginia, according to the latest tabulation. Of these, 1,798 were for enforcement, 1,797 for modification and 704 for repeal of the Volstead law. Last week the figures were 889 for enforcement, 921 for modification and 320 for repeal. So far 617,838 ballots have been counted by the Literary Digest.
Grown first in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN – If any apple was ever worth its weight in gold, it was the one containing the seed that gave this country that widely known and most delicious apple, the Grimes Golden. Old records state that back about 1790 one Edward Cranford planted in what is now Brooke County a whole orchard from apple seeds. When the orchard was about ready to bear he sold his farm to Thomas P. Grimes. One of these seedling apple trees produced a fruit of such a rich golden color and high quality as to make the name of Grimes famous.
50 Years Ago — 1972
The Rev. James Hord, missionary to Honduras, Central America, will be the guest speaker at The Tabernacle meeting, Levels, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. Leaving the United States in December 1967, Mr. and Mrs. Hord studied Spanish in Costa Rica before beginning missionary service in Honduras. Hampshire County’s economy moved into higher gear during the past year, according to a copyrighted report by Sales Management, of New York City. The report shows that net earnings in Hampshire County were relatively high in the year. Local residents had a disposable income after paying their personal taxes, of $26,635,000, as against the prior year’s $22,914,000.
40 Years Ago — 1982
The Capon Bridge Fire Company Festival party was a great success again this year with softball games, refreshments, games and dinners being featured during the two nights of the festival. Miss Juanita Kline, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kline, was this year’s queen for the older contestants (late teens). Younger teen winner was Miss Robin Omps, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Jennings Omps, of Bloomery. Mrs. E.S. Overholt has returned from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she visited her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Vee J. Sharp and four children. Mrs. Trudy Seita and daughter, Katie, from Vienna, Va., spent a few days with Mrs. Jean Singer, Romney. While here they made an overnight trip to Reading, Pa.
30 Years Ago — 1992
Mavis Potter of Romney had a nice reunion with her family this past weekend. Five of Mavis’ seven grandchildren had a wonderful time. Mavis’ daughter, Robin Hanson of Jacksonville, N.C., brought her three children, and Patricia Potter of Arlington, Va., brought her two daughters.
Ain’t no bones about it – Someone has said that membership in every association is composed of four kinds of bones: There are the “Wish” bones who spend their time wishing someone would do the work. There are the “Jaw” bones who do all the talking, but very little work. There are the “Knuckle” bones who knock everything that anyone tries to do. And finally, there are the “Back” bones who get under the load and do the work!
20 Years Ago — 2002
Alma Jean Smith, with her son and daughter-in-law, Chris, and Jodie Smith, all of Suffolk, Va., are visiting her parents, the Frank Lillers. Chris leaves this week for Morgantown where he is a student at WVU.
Recently, Susan Cooper with daughters, Liliana and Martina, of Middletown, Del., accompanied her aunt, Ann Hill, on a trip to Baltimore, where they visited the zoo and spent some time at Inner Harbor where they visited the National Aquarium. Leaving Baltimore, they traveled to Martinsburg to visit Susan’s mother, Ginna Michael and husband, Gene.
HIGH VIEW – Kaitlin Flanagan spent the Labor Day weekend with her grandparents, Bob and Julie Flanagan.
10 Years Ago — 2012
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau has moved from The Bottling Works to Taggart Hall. “We’re pleased to report that the move to Taggart Hall has been accomplished except for a few tasks, such as getting our Internet service transferred,” said Shari Gallery, president. The West Virginia Department of Highways has repositioned the highway directional signs to the visitor’s center and the CVB will be adding directions to the large sign on the grounds at The Bottling Works to guide visitors to the new location.
CHARLESTON — The annual ginseng-digging season began Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 30. Ginseng can be found in all 55 counties in West Virginia. In 2011 the herb generated approximately $2 million for the state’s economy, said State Forester Randy Dye. Dye said it takes about 300 roots on average to make a pound of ginseng. The price per pound can sell as high as $700 to as low as $200, depending on demand. From 1997 through 2010 the West Virginia Department of Commerce reported that 472,339 pounds of ginseng were harvested in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.